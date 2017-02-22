Organizations

Vista Art Foundation
P. O. Box 2945, Vista, CA 92085 • Contact our Membership Director, Jack Flaherty, at (760) 521-7458
http://www.vistaart.org http://alleyartfestival.com
Vista High Noon Rotary
The Vista High-Noon Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at 12:00pm (noon) to 1pm at the
Vista Chamber Conference Room located at 127 Main St, Vista CA 92084. www.vistahinoonrotary.org
The Rotary Club of Vista (evening club)
Meets Tuesday evenings at 5:30 at Vista Village Pub 224 Main St, Vista 92084.
Pres. -Mac Ghaderpanah. www.rotaryclubofvista.org
Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista Meets at 7:00 every Wednesday morning –
. www.kiwanisclubofsunrisevista.org
760-598-5907 – 600 Optimist Way, Vista, California 92085
http://www.vistaoptimist.org vistaoptimist@gmail.com
Pride of Vista Lions Meets on the 1st & 3rd Thursdays at 7 :00 pm
Coyote Cafe – 1450 N Santa Fe Ave. or P O Box 258, Vista CA 92085
Soroptimist International of Vista
Meets 1st & 3rd Fridays from 12:10 – 1:10 pm
Meetings are held at ServPro, 2540 Pioneer Ave, Vista, CA 92081
Runa Gunnars and Thoralinda Soyland, SIV Co-Presidents Contact: siv@soroptimist.nethttp://soroptimistvista.org
Women’s Club of Vista
Meetings at Shadowridge Golf Club 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista 92081
Meets the 2nd Wednesday of the month from 10:30-1:30pm for a luncheon presentation. For info and reservations call 760-822-6824.
PO Box 91 Vista, CA 92085. Fran Jensen Publicity Chairperson – 760-414-1423. www.womansclubofvista.org
Vista Elks Club
Located at 1947 E. Vista Way, Vista, CA 92084 (760)724-1968, meets on the first & third Thursday of each month at 7:00PM.
Office is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
https://www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?LodgeNumber=1968
American Legion Post 365, Located at 1234 So Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA 92084
Meets weekly for lunch on Tuesdays at 12:15 at the El Camino Country Club,
3202 Vista Way, Oceanside (off Hwy 78 and El Camino Real). http://www.rcecr.org
Vista Village Business Association
209 E. Broadway #B Vista, CA 760-414-9391
Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC)
CWONC meets monthly on the 2nd Monday of each month (except August), at the San Marcos Senior Center, 111 Richmar Ave, San Marcos. Phone: 760-744-5535.
Vista Sunrise Toastmasters
Visit us Thursday mornings 7:00-8:30am at 1080 Arcadia Ave, Vista 92084. Please arrive by 6:45am.
http://276.toastmastersclubs.org/meetourmembers.html
General meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 200 E Bobier Dr., Vista 92084 in the gymnasium. Door open at 9am, please wear a name tag for a free prize drawing.
Meeting dates and times are subject to change and will be posted in the Programs & Workshops page.
Guests may attend by paying the $5 guest fee. http://www.elcaminoquilters.com/
Meets the 2nd Saturday of the month at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
at Sal & Ceci’s Pantry & Pie Shop – 945 S. Santa Fe, Vista http://www.demclubvista.org/
Meets the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 5-7:30pm at the
Green Dragon Tavern & Museum, 6115 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad 92011.
Kim Moons 760-845-8775 www.tri-cityteaparty.org
Vista Republican Women, Federated
Meets the 3rd Thursday of each month, except July and August, at 11am, at the Broken Yolk Restaurant,
2434 Vista Way, Fire Mountain Center. The October guest speaker is ? Guests are welcome and cost is
$17 cash or check. Call 760-305-8891 to reserve your space by Tuesday, 10-15-15. www.vrwf.org
How can I contact the Editor to discuss posting articles with a specific topic in the Vista Press?
Thank you very much for posting the Democratic Club of Vista on the Organizations page. It is great presentation.
Audrey Murphy, Voter Registration Co-Chair
Can you add Amigos de Vista Lions Club to your organization list? We meet the First and Third Tuesday of every month at 7:00 AM at the Coyote Cafe, 1450 N. Santa Fe Ave, Vista. Thanks.
Patrick Ryan, Amigos de Vista Lions Club President