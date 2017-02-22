Organizations

Loading...
vistaartfoundationVista Art Foundation

P. O. Box 2945, Vista, CA 92085   • Contact our Membership Director, Jack Flaherty, at (760) 521-7458

http://www.vistaart.org       http://alleyartfestival.com

 


rotary logoVista High Noon Rotary

The Vista High-Noon Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at 12:00pm (noon) to 1pm at the

Vista Chamber Conference Room located  at 127 Main St, Vista CA 92084. www.vistahinoonrotary.org

 

rotary logoThe Rotary Club of Vista (evening club)

Meets Tuesday evenings at 5:30 at Vista Village Pub 224 Main St, Vista 92084.

Pres. -Mac Ghaderpanah.  www.rotaryclubofvista.org

 

Kiwanis LogocolorKiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista            Meets at 7:00 every Wednesday morning –

The Rancho Grande Restaurant 825 Williamston Ave Vista.

www.kiwanisclubofsunrisevista.org

 

optimist sml logoOptimist Club of Vista  

   760-598-5907  – 600 Optimist Way, Vista,    California 92085         

  http://www.vistaoptimist.org         vistaoptimist@gmail.com

povlions

 Pride of Vista Lions   Meets on the 1st & 3rd Thursdays at  7 :00 pm

 Coyote Cafe – 1450 N Santa Fe Ave. or P O Box 258, Vista CA 92085

silogoSoroptimist International of Vista

Meets 1st & 3rd Fridays from 12:10 – 1:10 pm

Meetings are held at ServPro, 2540 Pioneer Ave, Vista, CA 92081

Runa Gunnars and Thoralinda  Soyland, SIV  Co-Presidents   Contact: siv@soroptimist.nethttp://soroptimistvista.org

 

womensclublogoWomen’s Club of Vista

Meetings at Shadowridge  Golf Club 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista 92081

Meets the 2nd Wednesday of the month from 10:30-1:30pm for a luncheon presentation. For info and reservations call 760-822-6824.

PO Box 91 Vista,  CA 92085.  Fran Jensen Publicity Chairperson – 760-414-1423.         www.womansclubofvista.org

 

elks logo

Vista Elks Club

Located at 1947 E. Vista Way, Vista, CA 92084 (760)724-1968, meets on the first & third Thursday of each month at 7:00PM.

Office is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 2:00  PM.

https://www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?LodgeNumber=1968

 

american legion logoAmerican Legion Post 365, Located at 1234 So Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA 92084

 

Meets weekly for lunch on Tuesdays at 12:15 at the El Camino Country Club,

3202 Vista Way, Oceanside (off Hwy 78 and El Camino Real).      http://www.rcecr.org

 

vvbalogo200

 

Vista Village Business Association

209 E. Broadway #B  Vista, CA 760-414-9391

www.vvba.org

 

GFWC logo

Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC)

CWONC meets monthly on the 2nd Monday of each month (except August), at the San Marcos Senior Center, 111 Richmar Ave, San Marcos. Phone: 760-744-5535.

www.cwonc.org/cwonc-meetings/

 

Vista Sunrise Toastmasters

Visit us Thursday mornings 7:00-8:30am at 1080 Arcadia Ave, Vista 92084. Please arrive by 6:45am.

http://276.toastmastersclubs.org/meetourmembers.html

 

QuiltersEl Camino Quilters Guild Monthly Meeting

General meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 200 E Bobier Dr., Vista 92084 in the gymnasium. Door open at 9am, please wear a name tag for a free prize drawing.

Meeting dates and times are subject to change and will be posted in the Programs & Workshops page.

Guests may attend by paying the $5 guest fee.             http://www.elcaminoquilters.com/

 

DMCvista

 

Meets the 2nd Saturday of the month at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

at Sal & Ceci’s Pantry & Pie Shop  –  945 S. Santa Fe, Vista      http://www.demclubvista.org/

 

tri-city tea party logo

 

Meets the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 5-7:30pm at the

Green Dragon Tavern & Museum, 6115 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad 92011.

Kim Moons 760-845-8775   www.tri-cityteaparty.org

 

Vista Republican Women, Federated

Meets the 3rd Thursday of each month, except July and August, at 11am, at the Broken Yolk Restaurant,

2434 Vista Way, Fire Mountain Center. The October guest speaker is ?  Guests are welcome and cost is

$17 cash or check. Call 760-305-8891 to reserve your space by Tuesday, 10-15-15.     www.vrwf.org

 

 


3 Comments

  1. Audrey Murphy says:
    January 4, 2015 at 10:38 pm

    How can I contact the Editor to discuss posting articles with a specific topic in the Vista Press?

    Reply
  2. Audrey Murphy says:
    July 30, 2015 at 2:59 pm

    Thank you very much for posting the Democratic Club of Vista on the Organizations page. It is great presentation.

    Audrey Murphy, Voter Registration Co-Chair

    Reply
  3. Patrick Ryan says:
    February 21, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Can you add Amigos de Vista Lions Club to your organization list? We meet the First and Third Tuesday of every month at 7:00 AM at the Coyote Cafe, 1450 N. Santa Fe Ave, Vista. Thanks.

    Patrick Ryan, Amigos de Vista Lions Club President

    Reply

