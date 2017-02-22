Organizations



Vista Art Foundation



P. O. Box 2945, Vista, CA 92085 • C ontact our Membership Director, Jack Flaherty, at (760) 521-7458

http://www.vistaart.org http://alleyartfestival.com



Vista High Noon Rotary

The Vista High-Noon Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at 12:00pm (noon) to 1pm at the

Vista Chamber Conference Room located at 127 Main St, Vista CA 92084. www.vistahinoonrotary.org

The Rotary Club of Vista (evening club)

Meets Tuesday evenings at 5:30 at Vista Village Pub 224 Main St, Vista 92084.

Pres. -Mac Ghaderpanah. www.rotaryclubofvista.org

Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista Meets at 7:00 every Wednesday morning –

Pride of Vista Lions Meets on the 1st & 3rd Thursdays at 7 :00 pm

Coyote Cafe – 1450 N Santa Fe Ave. or P O Box 258, Vista CA 92085

Soroptimist International of Vista

Meets 1st & 3rd Fridays from 12:10 – 1:10 pm

Meetings are held at ServPro, 2540 Pioneer Ave, Vista, CA 92081

Runa Gunnars and Thoralinda Soyland, SIV Co-Presidents Contact: siv@soroptimist.nethttp://soroptimistvista.org

Women’s Club of Vista

Meetings at Shadowridge Golf Club 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista 92081

Meets the 2nd Wednesday of the month from 10:30-1:30pm for a luncheon presentation. For info and reservations call 760-822-6824.

PO Box 91 Vista, CA 92085. Fran Jensen Publicity Chairperson – 760-414-1423. www.womansclubofvista.org

Vista Elks Club

Located at 1947 E. Vista Way, Vista, CA 92084 (760)724-1968, meets on the first & third Thursday of each month at 7:00PM.

Office is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

https://www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?LodgeNumber=1968

American Legion Post 365, Located at 1234 So Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA 92084