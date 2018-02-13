Oregon State Bound Warren Washington Paces Mission Hills Grizzlies In Overtime Victory

David A. Willauer-With the game tied at 54-54, the Mission Hills Grizzlies improve their record to 15-11 as they outscored the Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista at 16-12, 12-2 in overtime as the Grizzlies won by a 66-56 score.

Oregon State bound Warren Washington led with 26 points, Chris Olave contributed with 19, Robert Ligayon contributed with 10 for Mission Hills.

For Rancho Buena, Patrick Mclachlan led with 26 points, 10 each by Noah Fields and Nathan Romero.

Both teams will be playing Friday night as the Grizzlies of Mission Hills will take on rival San Marcos while Rancho Buena Vista will take on rival the Vista Panthers. Tipoff for the games at 7 PM.