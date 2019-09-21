Orange Glen vs San Pasqual

David A. Willauer- At Dick Disney Stadium Orange Glen High School-Escondido, CA-9-20-19: In a Escondido high school football rival game on the Bear Valley Parkway with a lot of fans and traditions along with the “Battle for the Bear Award” would be given to the winner of the San Pasqual Golden Eagles vs. Orange Glen. Friday night the trophy went to the San Pasqual Golden Eagles as they defeated the Orange Glen Patriots by a very close 28-22 score claiming the Bear Award for 2019.

Orange Glen High School opened in 1962 and in 1972 San Pasqual was opened this began playing a football rivalry. Both schools are located 4 miles apart on the Bear Valley Parkway. In 1985 administrators met and decided to give out the Battle for the Bear Award to the winner of the two schools.

In the first period, the Patriots scored as quarterback Ethan Villalobos ran for 4 yards the PAT was no good making it 6-0.

In the second period Golden Eagles took their first lead at 14-6 as quarterback Trevor Jungman (17 carries for 133 yards) scored on a 48 yard run and threw a 39 yard pass to Kody Ketcham with the PAT’s good.

The Patriots tied the game as Cael Patterson (33 carries for 152 yards), son of the football coach, Jason Patterson known for his running ability scored on a 1 yard run and followed with a 2 point PAT to tie the game at 14-14.

Quarterback Trevor Jungman scored his 3rd touchdown of the game on a 15 yard run to put San Pasqual up 21-14.

The Patriots came back as quarterback Ethan Villalobos threw a 56 yard strike to wide receiver DJ Harris who had 3 receptions for 81 yards. Cael Patterson followed with a 2 point conversion to put Orange Glen up 22-21.

With 2:08 left in the ballgame running back Mark Santer (19 carries for 161 yards) scored on a 39 yard touchdown with the PAT good to make the final score San Pasqual 28-22 winning the Battle for the Bear Award 13 times in a row. Orange Glen last claimed the trophy in 2003 when they won by a 26-20 score.

Tony Corley San Pasqual Golden Eagles Head Football Coach: “This was a good game for us Orange Glen has improved ever year and were fortunate to come out on top in this classic.” “Trevor Jungman has done a good job for our squad and has dug us out of some big holes with his running and passing skills throughout every game.”

“After we trailed 22-21 I said this is another classic game but Mark Santer, our running back, scored the winning touchdown on a triple option play. He broke a few tackles for us and he scored for us and that is how we won.” said coach Corley.

Jason Patterson Orange Glen Patriots Football Coach: “When we led 22-21 and held San Pasqual our defense played a lot better this week. We needed the opportunities and made key tackles and our assignments. It was a good game on both sides.”

“Our quarterback (Ethan Villalobos) made a good throw to our wide receiver, DJ Harris who made an outstanding catch and we held a 1 point game most of the way.” “San Pasqual always has a good running game Trevor (Jumgman) is a good athlete has done a nice job running and passing.” said Coach Patterson.

The Golden Eagles of San Pasqual lead this overall series over the Patriots of Orange Glen 30-14-1.