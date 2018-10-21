Orange Glen Patriots 31-25 Win Over Tri City Christian

Cael Patterson’ s 3 three touchdown runs sparks Orange Glen Patriots to a 31-25 win over Tri City

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-For the first time in 5 years the Patriots of Orange Glen have a way of winning key football games and are experiencing their first winning season since 2014 when father Jason Patterson was named head football coach and finished 6-5. After 3 straight losing season the team is off to a good start with a 6-2 record and one of the reasons behind it is his son Cael Patterson known for his speed proved it again in front of the home fans at Richard Disney Stadium at Orange Glen High School as he opened the game on a 98 yard kickoff return to take a 7-0 lead and had 27 carries for 143 yards rushing, contributed on 2 more touchdown runs of 5 and 38 yards as they defeated the 7-2 Eagles of Tri City Christian by a 34-25 score and ended their 4 game winning streak.

Jason Patterson Head Football Coach at Orange Glen: “Tri City Christian did a great job that put all of our guys in the box and forced us to do other things. It forced us to respond but the Eagles came in with a good game plan we had to adjust. Cael ran the ball and our offensive lined blocked well and on a key play he hit a good hole and made a good run it was fun to watch.”

Other Orange Glen performers in the win, quarterback Ethan Villalobos had 3 completions out of 4 attempts for 60 yards threw a 54 yard pass to Christian Valdez Torres (2 receptions for 58 yards). Morey Stewart had 5 carries for 58 yards and scored on a 31 yard touchdown run.

Running back Cael Patterson performance: “we were hyped at the beginning of the game and came out strong, when I first caught the ball everybody made key blocks for us. In the first half our offense started slow I had 20 yards rushing and later we made adjustments and we were ready to play. On my 39 yard touchdown we attempted to punt the ball but we did a fake our offensive line blocked for me and I was able I made the key plays at the right time