Orange Glen Loses – Guajome Park Win in Boys Basketball

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Coast News Classic Basketball-In high school basketball, the Patriots of Orange Glen High School at 2-2 behind the 20 point performance by Andres Tovar and 12 by Damien Miller as they were defeated by the Falcons of Torrey Pines High School. The Patriots will play for 3rd place on Thursday, December 7, 2017.

28 points by Ty Ballard, 18 by Cristian Garrett and 11 by Khalil Burrell paced the Frogs of Guajome Park by a 72-58 score.

Taylor Forsyth led the 0-3 of Mission Vista with 23 points and will host the Fallbrook Warriors on Friday, December 8, 2017

The Frogs of Guajome Park at 5-0 will take on Temecula Prep on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at home.