Orange Glen defeats Oceanside 79-55 in Boys Basketball

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer…22 points 12 assists by Damien Miller 17 points and 8 boards by Adam Nieves 14 by Andres Tovar and 12 by Caden Palmer paced the Patriots of Orange Grove High School by a 79-55 score over the Pirates of Oceanside.

The Pirates were led by Phillip Johnson with 16 points Emmanuel Grandisin contributed 15 and 13 by Dru Morgan.

With the win the Patriots of Orange Glen improve to 12-6 will host Francis Parker on Wednesday, January 17 while the Pirates of Oceanside will host the Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista on Tuesday, January January 16 2017 tapoff is at 7 pm