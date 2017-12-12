Orange Glen defeats Mission Vista in Boys Basketball 

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The Patriots of Orange Glen behind the 24 point performance Andres Tovar, 14 by Angel Nieves and 11 point and 9 rebounds by Damien Miller defeated the Timberwolves of Mission Vista by a 77-50 score. The Timberwolves at 0-4 were led by Taylor Forsyth with 24 points and Adam Wortel contributed with 13.

Mission Vista will be at Santa Fe Christian on 12-12-17 while Orange Glen will take on the Titans of Poway High School in a North County Classic first round game that will take place at Vista High School on 12-13-17