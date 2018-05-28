Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Optimst Club of Carlsbad 21st Charity Golf Tournament

Optimst Club of Carlsbad 21st Charity Golf Tournament

By   /  May 28, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Optimist Club of Carlsbad… 

  • You can preregister online right now to be sure and get a spot. This year we are allowing only 72 golfers to eliminate the double flights and resulting overly long rounds.
  • Bring your best friend to this two person scramble.
  • We’ll have lots of food, games, raffles and a silent auction.
  • If you want to be a sponsor, we’ve got plenty of opportunities …. and you can do it on line.
  • Not a golfer but like helping kids?…. I just happen to have a donation button on the web site.

CHARITY tournament at: https://birdeasepro.com/IJustHelpedTheKids

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 18 hours ago on May 28, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 28, 2018 @ 11:32 pm
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

AGRITOURISM DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE

Read More →