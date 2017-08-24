Optimists Raise $44,000 For Charity at Summer Fest

Summer Fest 2017 was held on Saturday, August 19th from 5:30 pm –10:30 pm above RBVLL Field Of Dreams. This was a night to remember as the summer of love theme was a total hit. Over 500 guests enjoyed food, drink and the sounds of the sixties while the Vista Optimist club raised over $44,000 dollars to benefit the youth in North County.

Now you know why we say “this is a can’t miss event” I didn’t know what to expect but was impressed with not only all the vendors but the venue itself. Optimist Club is a great place to sit back relax and enjoy the night! There was Micro-Brewery Beer tasting from local breweries, Wine tasting from local wineries and food from 15 local restaurants.

Photos by Phillipe Carre www.bountyPhotographie.com

All proceeds will benefit the Vista Optimist and the youth programs it supports!

About The Vista Optimist Club is a civic service organization which was founded in 1948. Our Mission, as with every Optimist Club, is to Bring out the best in kids. Located in the Shadowridge area of Vista, our facility sits on 11 acres of manicured grounds we call The Shadowridge Estates which includes three little league fields we call the “ Field of Dreams” current home of the Rancho Buena Vista Little League.

The Vista Optimist Club’s primary goal is to encourage the youth in the community to have “Strong Minds” by awarding annual scholarships to high school students through our “ Vista Optimist Club Foundation” fund which, with many years of fundraising, has allowed us to to offer these scholarships in perpetuity.