Optimist Club Summer Fest 2018!

You’re cordially invited to join the Vista Optimist Club in celebrating 70 years of serving the youth of Vista at Summer Fest 2018!

Sat, August 25, 2018

5:30 PM – 10:30 PM PDT

This event will take place at our lovely estate in Vista located at 600 Optimist Way.

Summer Fest will be headlined by the amazing, and talented Clay Colton Band!

Admission includes UNLIMITED food, beer, wine, and spirit tastings provided by local restaurants, breweries, and wineries.

Dancing begins at 8pm.

There will be raffles starting at 9pm with high end prizes as well as a 50/50 raffle. Tickets for the raffle will be for sale during event.

Free parking and shuttle service to/from your vehicle will be available.

VIP parking available with sponsorship.

(Contact The Vista Optimist Club for sponsorship details)

If you have any questions about the event please feel free to contact the coordinater Roland Allen via phone or email at at 760-630-0496 or vistaoptimist@gmail.com.

All proceeds of this event go directly to the Vista Optimist Club Foundation and the youth programs it supports.

The Vista Optimist Club is a federally recognized A public charity. EIN: 33-0722742