Opposing Gas Tax Hikes on Hardworking Californians

“I stand with our low-income residents, our Veterans, our women balancing multiple jobs in single parent households, our underserved, the middle income worker, the disabled, our hardworking Californians and small business owners in opposition to increasing gas taxes and vehicle fees, already among the highest in the nation.” said Assemblymember Marie Waldron.

“California’s worn out, insufficient roads and freeways are the direct result of poor leadership in Sacramento, failure to plan ahead and un-kept promises to our working people, where billions of transportation dollars have been diverted to pay for other things and not to fix our roads. California used to have freeways second to none,” said Waldron. “Asking working families to pay higher gas fees and car registrations with NOTHING to show for it is wrong. Shipping surcharges to cover fuel and the cost of goods will rise, hurting working people, costing jobs, incomes and business growth.”