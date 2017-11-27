Opinion: California’s Budget Seems Healthy, But It Isn’t

Mac Taylor, the Legislature’s top adviser on the state budget, delivered some superficially good news this month to his bosses.

With no economic downturn on the horizon, he said in his annual survey of the state’s fiscal situation, there should be no problem writing a balanced 2018-19 budget next year. In fact, he said, with revenues continuing to flow nicely, it could theoretically end 2018-19 with more than $19 billion in unspent reserves

Just hours earlier, Gov. Jerry Brown’s Department of Finance had reported that through the first four months of the current fiscal year, revenues are closely tracking expectations.

Over the next few weeks, Brown will finalize his 2018-19 budget proposals, then announce them in early January.

It will be, after four terms as governor, Brown’s last budget — his last chance to affect the single most important thing that governors and legislators do each year. The most difficult aspect will be to fend off demands from the Legislature’s restive liberals for more spending.During the ensuing five months, he and legislators will negotiate over details and almost certainly will emerge from his office with smiles to announce a comprehensive budget deal in time for enactment by June 15.

Brown will likely give a little on spending, insist on fattening reserves a little more and claim that he’s tamed the budget crisis he faced upon returning to the governorship in 2011 after a 28-year absence.

However, he hasn’t. In fact, during his second stint as governor, Brown, lawmakers and voters have made the state’s longer-term situation potentially even worse, as Taylor very indirectly hints.