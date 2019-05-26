Operation HOPE North County 2019 California Nonprofit of the Year

Operation HOPE – North County is proud to share that we have been selected as a 2019 California Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath of the 76th District.

Representatives from Operation HOPE – North County will travel to Sacramento to be honored by their state senators and assembly members as part of California Nonprofits Day on June 5th.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and Staff Team, we are humbled to share this honor with all our community partners and supporters! Thank you Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath for this recognition! #CaLeg #CalNonprofitsDay#NonprofitPower