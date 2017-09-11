Operation Hope – Vista : September 2017 Volunteer Newsletter

Operation HOPE-Vista and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill are teaming up to provide a Flapjack Fundraiser on Saturday, September 30, 2017 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Each ticket is only $10.00 and includes a pancake and sausage breakfast served by shelter volunteers. Tickets are available in advance by calling (760) 536-3880. All proceeds go to benefit the families in the shelter.

Volunteer of the Month …. This month we want to recognize Kim Kapple (pictured left) as Operation HOPE-Vista’s Volunteer of the Month for September. While Kim became a volunteer just a few short months ago, she has quickly made herself invaluable to the team here at the shelter. Kim is a regular volunteer in our client boutique, sorting through the mountains of clothing donations that we get and finding the best items for our clients as well as jumping into other areas whenever she is needed. We are so lucky to have her on our team! Become A Volunteer!

OHV in the News!

Great news! The Union Tribune came out last week to interview us about our tremendous milestone of transitioning to a year-round shelter. Reporter Teri Figueroa talked with two clients, an OHV donor, some staff and some board members. Excerpt: “As a winter shelter, it served about 30 families a year. This past year, it provided space for 215 people, including 110 children. As of this week, 27 children are living in the shelter, which is the most the organization has have ever had at one time.” Click here for the Full article

We need more volunteers in Kid’s Hour!

School is back in session, which means Operation HOPE-Vista’s regular volunteer programming has resumed! We are in need of more volunteers in our Monday-Thursday opportunities working with the children in shelter. If you’re interested in either leading a game or craft in our Kid’s Hour or ensuring our kids are staying on top of their homework in the After School Club, we could use your help! So if you have a couple hours to spare over the next few weeks, please consider clicking the blue button to sign yourself up for a shift. Support our Youth

On Behalf of Operation HOPE – Vista Staff and families in shelter we would like to thank Datron World Communications for the generous financial contribution. In addition, the employees of Datron donated a plethora of personal hygiene items, food and gift cards that the shelter is constantly in need of. We could not do this without the support of the community and businesses like Datron. Thank you Datron Team!

