Operation Hope – Vista Seeks Contributions

Operation HOPE-Vista was able to open our doors as a year round shelter this year! Since August 1st, we have served 115 homeless families with shelter, warm meals, showers and clothing, counseling, life skills classes and advocacy support. On behalf of them, thank you for empowering them to regain their independence. The eight-months-pregnant mother with two small children who lost her home when her elderly father died and the bank took possession due to reverse mortgage, thanks you. The two Iraqi war veterans struggling with PTSD and assimilation, along with their families, thank you. And a big thank you from the woman from three seasons ago who sent us a holiday card with this incredible message: “I just wanted to say thank you. I was a resident a couple of winters ago, and this week I finished my bachelor’s degree and this spring I am off to grad school in Portland! The time I spent at Operation Hope was a crucial transition time that made all of this possible. I will be forever indebted to you and thankful for all you do.” Every day, your support makes stories like these possible. Today, we’re asking you to consider a year end gift to help us continue this important work in the community. Our goal is to raise $10,000 between now and January 31, which will provide 50 families with the intensive case management support they need to regain their independence before the summer starts. Even though we’ve helped more than 115 individuals so far this season, there are at least 80 families on our list waiting to join the program and find refuge from the cold. That’s why our goal for this campaign is to raise $10,000 by January 31st. If we can reach that amount, we’ll be able to provide food, shelter and clothing for 100 more people this year than last year. We need your help to make it happen. Would you be willing to make a special year-end donation of $50, $100 or whatever you can spare, to help us meet our goal and ensure an additional 50 families can regain their independence? We simply can’t do it without you. Your support will make a real, lasting impact in the lives of those who are still in need. Please, make your donation now. You can mail a check to the address listed below or you can donate securely through the “Donate” button below. Operation HOPE-Vista – 859 East Vista Way – Vista, CA 92084 P.S. Today, we launched our Year-End Campaign to raise $10,000 so that we can provide 50 additional families with specialized case management. We can’t do it without your help. Will you make a gift for whatever amount you feel inspired to give in order to help our families regain independence and end their cycle of homelessness?