Operation HOPE-Vista Receives Check

Last January at Faith Lutheran Church in Vista, Miss Teen Pride of Vista 2016, Aleena Record, hosted a fashion show to benefit Operation HOPE-Vista.

During the check presentation Ms. Record stated she had always been a supporter of Operation-Hope. Thanking all the merchants, classmates, Pride of Vista Lions Club, advertisers and her parents for all of their help in her project.

Aleena Record, along with IB CAS Character Leaders from Vista High School and The Pride of Vista Lions worked together for this event. There were hors devours, beverages, vendors, raffles, door-prizes and fun! Many local Vista merchants, Garment Gourmet and Twice on Main Street, show cased their clothing and accessories. J.E. Fashion, Jamberry and Chico’s Women’s clothing were also contributors.

Operation HOPE-Vista is a year round shelter serving homeless families with children and single women in North County San Diego. The shelter relies on community support from volunteers and donors for their basic needs. The shelter does not have a kitchen facility so meals are provided by local organizations, individuals, and faith communities. Operation HOPE-Vista is a unique shelter in that families are offering a private family bedroom as well as a single women’s shared bedroom. This allows families to begin reclaiming a stable family dynamic immediately which enhances the ability to recover their self-sufficiency.

Receiving tremendous support for raffle items from our local area restaurants and businesses made this event extra special. Selling individual tickets for $25 and sponsorship of tables for $200. Her goal was to raise $1500 for the shelter. At the conclusion of the successful event Aleena had raised $3000!

Ms. Record asks that you continue to support this great organization and come together as a community to support this worthy cause.

In addition to holding the title of Miss Teen Pride of Vista 2016, Ms. Record is a Sophomore and AP Honors student at Vista High School. She enjoys making jewelry and can been found on Sundays in the Nursery of her home Church, Calvary Chapel Vista, holding and loving on the babies.

About Operation-Hope…Operation -HOPE Vista is: Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement (OHV) is a shelter serving homeless families with children and single women in North County. Provide a safe environment to help rebuild lives and retain hope.

A donations list is available on their website at www.operationhopeshelter.org 760-536-3880

Photos by Sonja Hults