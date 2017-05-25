Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Operation HOPE-Vista Receives Check From The Cable Foundation

Operation HOPE-Vista Receives Check From The Cable Foundation

By   /  May 25, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
Operation HOPE-Vista was the recipient of a $30,000 from the Cable Foundation or the United Methodist Church of Vista. The UMCV and Operation HOPE have had a long partnership that goes back to the founding of the shelter in 2003. “Now that the shelter is a year round program, funding from the community is more critical than ever. This gift from the Cable Foundation ensures that homeless families in North County will have a safe place to sleep while they transition to independence.” Said Kathleen Higgins, Executive Director.

L-R: Kathleen Higgins, OHV , Sherry Johnston, UMCV, and Cindy Taylor, Board President, OHV

Kathleen Higgins – Executive Director- Operation HOPE-Vista
859 E. Vista Way – Vista, CA 92084- Office 760-536-3880
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Belching Beaver Pub 980 – 4th Annual Classic Car Show

Read More →