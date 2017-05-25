Operation HOPE-Vista Receives Check From The Cable Foundation

Operation HOPE-Vista was the recipient of a $30,000 from the Cable Foundation or the United Methodist Church of Vista. The UMCV and Operation HOPE have had a long partnership that goes back to the founding of the shelter in 2003. “Now that the shelter is a year round program, funding from the community is more critical than ever. This gift from the Cable Foundation ensures that homeless families in North County will have a safe place to sleep while they transition to independence.” Said Kathleen Higgins, Executive Director.