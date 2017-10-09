Operation Hope – Vista October Newsletter

If you’re interested in becoming a part of #GivingTuesday at Operation HOPE-Vista this year, reach out to our Volunteer Coordinator, Evan Hodges or give him a call at the shelter. Click the Giving Tuesday photo above to see a short video for more information.

On Tuesday, November 28. 2017, charities, families, businesses, and communities around the world will come together for one common purpose: to celebrate and encourage giving in their local communities. Anyone, anywhere can get involved in #GivingTuesday and give back in a way that is meaningful to them. Every act of generosity counts, and each act means even more when we give together. Together, millions of people demonstrate our common capacity to help others through the gift of our time, donations, good, or our voice.

Operation HOPE-Vista would like to thank everybody who came out and showed their support at our first Flapjack Fundraiser this past Saturday. It was heartwarming to see so many members of our community there bright and early to support our mission of rebuilding the lives of all the families and children living in the shelter. Each and every one of you is a part of their success too. Thank you Applebee’s Oceanside for hosting us!