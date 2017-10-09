Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Operation Hope – Vista October Newsletter

Operation Hope – Vista October Newsletter

By   /  October 9, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
Pancake Breakfast
Operation HOPE-Vista would like to thank everybody who came out and showed their support at our first Flapjack Fundraiser this past Saturday. It was heartwarming to see so many members of our community there bright and early to support our mission of rebuilding the lives of all the families and children living in the shelter. Each and every one of you is a part of their success too. Thank you Applebee’s Oceanside for hosting us!
Giving Tuesday Video

On Tuesday, November 28. 2017, charities, families, businesses, and communities around the world will come together for one common purpose: to celebrate and encourage giving in their local communities. Anyone, anywhere can get involved in #GivingTuesday and give back in a way that is meaningful to them. Every act of generosity counts, and each act means even more when we give together. Together, millions of people demonstrate our common capacity to help others through the gift of our time, donations, good, or our voice.

If you’re interested in becoming a part of #GivingTuesday at Operation HOPE-Vista this year, reach out to our Volunteer Coordinator, Evan Hodges or give him a call at the shelter. Click the Giving Tuesday photo above to see a short video for more information.

Volunteer of the Month
Our Lovely Volunteers
This month we wanted to take a moment to honor “Big Sid” Matlock as our October Volunteer of the Month. Big Sid has recently returned as a volunteer here at the shelter and has dove right in headfirst helping out in any area that he sees necessary.

Whether he’s leading activities for the youth in shelter, helping out with maintenance tasks, or manning the front desk, Sid constantly carries himself with an infectious energy and a giant smile. We have seen him take the time to get to know each child on a personal level and it’s a genuine pleasure seeing him meet the kids on their level.
Become A Volunteer!

National Make a Difference Day
On October 28th, volunteers from across the country will untie for Make A Difference Day, one of the larges annual single-days of service nationwide. Since 1992, volunteers and communities have come together on Make A Difference Day with a single purpose: to improve the lives of others.

In the spirit of service, Operation HOPE-Vista will be hosting volunteers here at the shelter to assist with a variety of different service activities such as: planting a garden as part of our “Planting the Seeds of HOPE” project, assisting us with landscaping, sorting through incoming donations for the clients living in the shelter, and general cleaning and organizing of the shelter. If you are interested in being a part of this day of service, click the button below and sign up for a shift on 10/28/17.
Sign up to make a difference in YOUR community!

Honoring our Supporters: Biofilm
Just in time for back to school, community partner Biofilm sponsored a shoe event for the kids of Operation HOPE-Vista.  Every child was asked to pick out the shoes they’d most love to have and other than a little renegotiating with the few who asked for Air Jordans and special edition Vans, it was fun to see what they chose.

Their personalities were definitely on display – light up shoes, little pink boots, and all kinds of sneakers (or kicks as the kids call them). A special thank you to the employees of Biofilm for providing such joy to our youngest clients.
Support our Youth
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 6 hours ago on October 9, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 8, 2017 @ 5:34 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

North County Residents Recount the Horror of a Night of Terror in Las Vegas

Read More →