Operation Hope – Vista October Newsletter

|
On Tuesday, November 28. 2017, charities, families, businesses, and communities around the world will come together for one common purpose: to celebrate and encourage giving in their local communities. Anyone, anywhere can get involved in #GivingTuesday and give back in a way that is meaningful to them. Every act of generosity counts, and each act means even more when we give together. Together, millions of people demonstrate our common capacity to help others through the gift of our time, donations, good, or our voice.
If you’re interested in becoming a part of #GivingTuesday at Operation HOPE-Vista this year, reach out to our Volunteer Coordinator, Evan Hodges or give him a call at the shelter. Click the Giving Tuesday photo above to see a short video for more information.