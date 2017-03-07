Operation HOPE-Vista . . . Hoedown!

Operation HOPE-Vista is hosting its 06on April 1, 2017 at the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum in Vista. The theme for the evening is “Spring into HOPE – Hoedown!” When the doors open at 4 pm, a preview of live and silent auction items and opportunity baskets will be accompanied by the American New Grass sound of the Small Batch Ramblers as well and hayrides around the museum grounds.

Opening activities will be followed by a buffet dinner of smoked barbecued beef brisket, mashed red potatoes, vegetables, corn muffin, and apple pie. The live auction which follows will include gift card collections, a certificate for 52 car washes, a week’s stay in a Big Bear cabin for 8 – 10, and more!

Operation HOPE-Vista is an emergency shelter serving homeless families with children and single women whose focus is providing a safe environment as well as programs and resources to support them as they work to rebuild their lives. More than half of the shelter population is typically composed of infants and children. OHV was founded in 2003 as a cold-weather shelter and in August of 2016, to meet growing demand, transitioned to a year-round service schedule. We hope to see you there!

Presale tickets are $45/$55

Available from Operation HOPE-Vista OR – https://operationhopeshelter.org.

Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum -859 East Vista Way (760-536-3880)

https://operationhopeshelter.org.

http://agsem.com/