Operation Hope- Vista Fundraiser

Save the Date for our annual Moonlight Stage Productions fundraising event. August August 14 – 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm. This is an excellent opportunity to see a Broadway-quality stage production under the stars on a summer evening while supporting the families and programs of Operation HOPE-Vista.

This year’s production will be The Hunchback of Notre Dame, the beloved story of Quasimodo and his adventures during the annual revels of the Feast of Fools.

Ticket Packages:

Deluxe Package – $90 per person (includes gourmet dinner on the patio, an OHV seat cushion, fleece blanket keepsake, and Orchestra Seating)

Dinner Package – $75 per person (includes gourmet dinner on the patio and Orchestra Seating)

Comfort Package – $60 per person (includes OHV seat cushion, fleece blanket keepsake, and Orchestra Seating)

Lawn Seats – $15 per person (includes reserved lawn seating)

Tickets are on sale now! To reserve your tickets today, please contact the Shelter Office at 760-536-3880, email info@ operationhopeshelter.org, or stop by the shelter Monday – Friday from 9am-5pm at 859 E Vista Way Vista, CA 92084.

Moonlight Amphitheatre – 1250 Vale Terrace Dr. – Vista CA 92084