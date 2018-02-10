Loading...
Operation Hope Vista February Volunteer Newsletter

By   /  February 10, 2018  /  No Comments

Our first ever HOPE for the New Year Reception was a wonderful evening as we gathered to share the work we are doing in the community, and took a moment to honor our donors and volunteers for all of their hard work. Our guests joined us for an evening of appetizers, client testimonials, a silent auction and learned about opportunities to support our families on their journey to self sufficiency.

During this time, we had the pleasure of honoring a very special group of individuals who were nominated for the Jean Cole Commitment to Service Award. These individuals included Crystal Gates, Gary Van Nevel, Eleanor Hutchins, Cindy Taylor, JC Wynne, Terry Little, Kaysee Morota and Kaye Van Nevel. We thank them for all the excellent work they have done in  our community and sharing Jean’s passion for giving back and helping those in need. Please join us in congratulating Cathy Brendel, the 2017 Jean Cole Commitment to Service Award Recipient.
SAVE THE DATE! Our 15th Annual Spring into HOPE Dinner and Auction benefiting the shelter will be held on Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the McClellan Center in Vista. This years theme will be the Enchanted Garden. Join us as we come together to plant the seeds of HOPE in our community. Contact Nicole Ketcher, Resource Development Director for more information at 760-536-3880.
Volunteer of the Month
This month, we would like to honor Kay Yauger as our February Volunteer of the Month.  Since Kay joined the volunteer team at Operation HOPE-Vista, she has made herself invaluable time and time again. If you’ve stopped by the shelter recently, you may have met her as she’s serving her monthly meal at the shelter, helping us sort donations in our client boutique, or graciously making sure the Development team is fed and happy. We are so very appreciative of her dedicated service, and look forward to working together as part of a long partnership!
Former Client Testimonial
“Operation Hope has been a beacon of light for my child and I  during a very difficult time in our lives. The facility has given us a safe place to call home long enough to stabilize and return to a path of self sufficiency. The staff has always been a great support and continue encouragement along the way. The evening classes for parents alloted is positive foundations and further education to take with us in our future endeavors. The wonderful community volunteers that came with activities for the children brought love, joy, and hope to all of us. Operation Hope is a much needed staple of the community and a wonderful helping hand to single women and families”
Attend a Volunteer Orientation
Operation HOPE-Vista relies on the services of over 100 volunteers each week to run our program successfully. In order to become a volunteer, one must complete a volunteer orientation. Orientations are held on the last Tuesday of every month, and we are excited to announce we are now accepting online registrations for our orientations! We’re in need of more volunteers at our Front Desk and working with the youth in our Kid’s Hour, so grab a friend you want to get involved with and sign up for one together!
Sign up for an Orientation
