Operation Hope Vista February Volunteer Newsletter

Volunteer of the Month This month, we would like to honor Kay Yauger as our February Volunteer of the Month. Since Kay joined the volunteer team at Operation HOPE-Vista, she has made herself invaluable time and time again. If you’ve stopped by the shelter recently, you may have met her as she’s serving her monthly meal at the shelter, helping us sort donations in our client boutique, or graciously making sure the Development team is fed and happy. We are so very appreciative of her dedicated service, and look forward to working together as part of a long partnership! Former Client Testimonial “Operation Hope has been a beacon of light for my child and I during a very difficult time in our lives. The facility has given us a safe place to call home long enough to stabilize and return to a path of self sufficiency. The staff has always been a great support and continue encouragement along the way. The evening classes for parents alloted is positive foundations and further education to take with us in our future endeavors. The wonderful community volunteers that came with activities for the children brought love, joy, and hope to all of us. Operation Hope is a much needed staple of the community and a wonderful helping hand to single women and families” Attend a Volunteer Orientation Operation HOPE-Vista relies on the services of over 100 volunteers each week to run our program successfully. In order to become a volunteer, one must complete a volunteer orientation. Orientations are held on the last Tuesday of every month, and we are excited to announce we are now accepting online registrations for our orientations! We’re in need of more volunteers at our Front Desk and working with the youth in our Kid’s Hour, so grab a friend you want to get involved with and sign up for one together! Sign up for an Orientation