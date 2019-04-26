Operation HOPE-North County 2019 Evening of HOPE Gala

Vista, CA – April 2019. Operation HOPE-North County, a non-profit organization that serves families with children and single women who are experiencing homelessness is hosting its First Annual Evening of HOPE Gala on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the California State University San Marcos Ballroom, 333 South Twin Oaks Road in the city of San Marcos. The evening will begin at 6 pm with a reception and silent auction opportunities followed by dinner and paddle raise.

Operation HOPE North County has been a part of this community for 16 years. In this time, we have consistently provided services that are instrumental to promoting the health and well-being of individuals experiencing homelessness. The evening will honor partners in the community who have balanced community involvement, professional endeavors, and philanthropy as we celebrate our third year of year-round services.

The honorees include:

Mark and Julia Ballif, Fallbrook residents and community leaders are being honored as Community Philanthropist of the Year.

Brian Morales, a Vista resident, President of Pro-Cal Lighting and community leader is being honored as Corporate Philanthropist of the Year.

Bob and Marion Wilson, Rancho Santa Fe residents and long-time supporters of Operation HOPE-North County, are being honored as Humanitarians of the Year.

Tickets are available online at https://eveningofhopeawardsgala.eventbrite.com. For more information about tickets or sponsorships contact us at info@operationhopeshelter.org or 760-536-3880 ext. 304.

Operation HOPE-North County was founded in 2003 in response to a visible increase in the number of unsheltered families with children. It began as a cold-weather shelter and in 2016 transitioned to a year-round organization which has helped countless families with children and single women who are experiencing homelessness. Our Steps to Independence program provides safe shelter, case management, and supportive services to help build life skills leading to self-sufficiency and independence.