Operation Hope Newletter

Volunteer of the Month This month we wanted to take a moment to honor Michele Earnest (pictured right) as our November Volunteer of the Month. Michele has been a regular face at our Front Desk for quite some time now, but as of late she has been popping up all over the place! Whether Michele is helping out at an event, translating for one of our Spanish speaking clients, or putting a list of theater games together for the kids; there is always a smile on her face and a willingness to help. We are so grateful to have such wonderful volunteers, thank you for all that you do Michele! Become A Volunteer! #GivingTuesday #MyGivingStory is a social media storytelling contest created to foster a public conversation about giving and to inspire more people to give. From now through the end of November, we encourage you to share stories about how and why you give to the causes you care about, whether it’s Operation HOPE-Vista or another cause that you are passionate about. Giving Tuesday’s Campaign Coordinators will be handing out a number of prizes throughout the month, with the winning story writers will be receiving grants up to $10,000 to give to their favorite nonprofit organization! Tell YOUR GivingStory today Honoring our Supporters: North Coast We would like to thank the congregation of North Coast Church for the extreme generosity shown to the shelter as we continue to sort and stock our shelves with the mountain of supplies that were donated by members of the church. We are humbly reminded that when small acts of kindness are multiplied, together we can transform the world. You have made a direct impact in our clients lives today, thank you all! Sponsor a Supply