Operation Hope Moonlight Preview Night Fundraiser

By   /  May 23, 2019  /  No Comments

Operation HOPE-North County invites you to join us for our

Annual Moonlight Preview Night Fundraiser!

Enjoy an evening under the stars for the Broadway stage production of

The Producers

A scheming producer and his mousy accountant aim to produce the biggest flop on Broadway in Mel Brooks’ laugh-out-loud spectacle

In the beautiful Moonlight Amphitheatre on Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Tickets are now available! Seating is limited!

Showtime at 8:00 PM gates open at  7:00 PM

PACKAGE OPTIONS

  • DINNER PACKAGE: $75 – 1 reserved orchestra ticket to production; plus 1 gourmet dinner on the patio at 6 pm.
  • COMFORT PACKAGE: $60 – 1 reserved orchestra ticket to production plus 1 each Operation Hope Blanket & flashlight
  • LAWN PACKAGE: $15 – 1 Lawn Ticket to production

To reserve your tickets today, contact us at (760) 536-3880 X 304 or stop by the shelter Monday through Friday 9AM – 5PM at 859 E. Vista Way, Vista, CA. 92084

  Published: 14 hours ago on May 23, 2019
