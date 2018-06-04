Operation Hope June Newsletter

June 2018 Volunteer Newsletter There’s just seven more days until school is out and Operation HOPE-Vista is getting ready for the summer! We’ve got quite a few little superheroes running around the shelter in their capes as we continue to raise money for the youth program, including sending the kids to summer camp at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista. We are excited to announce that with your support, we have already raised $3,000, and we have a generous donor who has stepped up to match the next $5,000 raised! At Operation HOPE-Vista, we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to learn and engage in meaningful experiences with their peers. If you agree, let’s come together and make this a reality, and now’s your chance for your gift to make TWICE the impact! If you haven’t given yet, you can make a quick donation at the link below to help us reach our goal of $12,000 to help fund the youth program for the summer. Thanks to our matching donor, even $1 goes twice as far! Thank you for being a superhero for kids this summer and giving our kids a chance to fly! Become a Summer Superhero! “We all have the capacity to be a superhero. In order to become one, you just have to find your unique power or ability and exploit it for the greater good. The cape and mask are optional accessories, but a kind heart is essential” – Robert Clancy We understand that everybody’s situation is different and not everyone has the ability to donate their treasure to a cause that they care about. At Operation HOPE-Vista, we realize that, and oftentimes the most valuable gift that we can give to one another is the gift of our time. Operation HOPE-Vista was founded on volunteerism, and volunteers continue to be the heart and soul of our organization, allowing us to provide resources we couldn’t on our own. Among other things, volunteers at the shelter provide nutrition through serving meals to the residents, supplementary education by serving in our Youth Program, and assist in cheering our residents on in their journey to self sufficiency. If you are interested in volunteering and you haven’t done so already, click the button below to submit an online volunteer application. If you have any questions, please contact Volunteer Coordinator, Evan Hodges at 760-842-5179 or email volunteer@operationhopeshelter.org. Become a Volunteer Volunteer of the Month Operation HOPE-Vista is proud to nominate student volunteer Beatriz Catalan as this month’s Volunteer of the Month. For the past several months, Beatriz has demonstrated the ability to connect well with the youth during Kid’s Hour and has acted as a positive role model for the kids in shelter throughout her service as a volunteer. Whether she was helping us make Strawberry S’mores at the Vista Strawberry Festival or providing assistance at the shelter during the week, we have been fortunate to work with Beatriz and we look forward to continuing our work together and improving the lives of homeless families in North County. Amazon Wish List Many of our volunteers have expressed interest in giving back to the shelter in small ways by helping to purchase some of the supplies we go through on a regular basis here at the shelter. Any items purchased from this link not only help the shelter by allowing us to focus more resources towards the clients, it also helps raise funds for the program. The current needs for the shelter are: Toilet Paper

13 gallon trash bags

Baby Wipes

Healthy Snacks (granola bars, fruit snacks, frozen fruit for smoothies, etc)

Cereal

Coffee/Creamer Sponsor a Supply