Operation Hope June Newsletter

|Operation HOPE-Vista is proud to nominate student volunteer Beatriz Catalan as this month’s Volunteer of the Month.
For the past several months, Beatriz has demonstrated the ability to connect well with the youth during Kid’s Hour and has acted as a positive role model for the kids in shelter throughout her service as a volunteer. Whether she was helping us make Strawberry S’mores at the Vista Strawberry Festival or providing assistance at the shelter during the week, we have been fortunate to work with Beatriz and we look forward to continuing our work together and improving the lives of homeless families in North County.