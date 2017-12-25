Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Operation Hope – Happy Holiday Message

Operation Hope – Happy Holiday Message

By   /  December 25, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

Happy Holidays!

A message from the team at Operation HOPE-Vista
As Santa prepared to deliver  presents to the boys and girls staying in the shelter this holiday season, we just want to take a moment to say thank you for all of your support this year. We truly could not do the work that we do without the time, advocacy, and generous financial contributions of this wonderful community. You are a part of our success, and the staff, clients, and volunteers at Operation HOPE-Vista wish you a Happy Holidays!
Our mailing address is:

Operation HOPE-Vista- 859 East Vista Way, VistaCA 92084
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 7 hours ago on December 25, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: December 25, 2017 @ 11:38 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Grocery Grabs # 5: La Favorita Market

Read More →