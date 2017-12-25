Operation Hope – Happy Holiday Message

Happy Holidays! A message from the team at Operation HOPE-Vista As Santa prepared to deliver presents to the boys and girls staying in the shelter this holiday season, we just want to take a moment to say thank you for all of your support this year. We truly could not do the work that we do without the time, advocacy, and generous financial contributions of this wonderful community. You are a part of our success, and the staff, clients, and volunteers at Operation HOPE-Vista wish you a Happy Holidays!