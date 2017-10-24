Operation Cross Country XI, Rescues A 16 year old

Newly concluded nationwide crackdown on child sex trafficking resulted in the rescue of a 16-year-old potential victim of the crime in San Diego, authorities announced Wednesday. Additionally, three suspected perpetrators were arrested locally as part of Operation Cross Country XI , which took place between Thursday and Sunday, according to the FBI.

The girl involved in the San Diego case was with a man and woman believed to be grooming her for the child-sex underworld when agents intervened and took her into custody on Friday, the federal agency reported. She was one of 84 minors removed from such circumstances across the United States during the multi-agency sweep.

Including those nabbed locally, a total of 120 alleged child-sex traffickers were arrested during the effort, officials said. The suspects’ names were not immediately available.

The sweep was staged out of 55 FBI field offices, involved 78 state and local task forces and included personnel from Cambodia, Canada, the Philippines, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

“We at the FBI have no greater mission than to protect our nation’s children from harm,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Unfortunately, the number of traffickers arrested and the number of children recovered reinforces why we need to continue to do this important work.”

As part of the operation, FBI agents and task-force officers staged investigations in hotels, casinos and truck stops, as well as on street corners and online.

The youngest victim recovered during this year’s crackdown was 3 months old, the FBI reported. The average age of recovered youths was 15, according to the federal agency.