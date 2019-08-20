Vista, CA — Southern Comforts at Vista’s Broadway Theatre starring Marilyn Wolfe and Lou Slocum, September 12th through 29th. All seats $25. The Theatre is located at 340 East Broadway in Vista. For tickets call 760.806.7905 or visit online at www.broadwayvista.biz
Opening Soon at Vista’s Broadway Theatre
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 11 hours ago on August 19, 2019
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: August 19, 2019 @ 11:16 pm
- Filed Under: Local
NEXT ARTICLE →
Gloria McClellan Center Events
← PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Keystone Innovation Park Attract Breweries & Innovative Companies