Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Opening Soon at Vista’s Broadway Theatre

Opening Soon at Vista’s Broadway Theatre

By   /  August 19, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Vista, CA — Southern Comforts at Vista’s Broadway Theatre starring Marilyn Wolfe and Lou Slocum, September 12th through 29th. All seats $25. The Theatre is located at 340 East Broadway in Vista. For tickets call 760.806.7905 or visit online at www.broadwayvista.biz

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 11 hours ago on August 19, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 19, 2019 @ 11:16 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Notice Of Public Meeting

Read More →