Opening Night with a Whole Lot of “Nunsense”!

Suze Diaz… How do the nuns at The Order of the Little Sisters of Hoboken handle a sticky and tricky situation? With lots of laughter, hilarious zany antics and talent! The musical comedy, “NUNSENSE”, opened the 2018 Season last week at The Star Theatre in Oceanside.

With book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin and presented through special arrangement with publisher Samuel French, “NUNSENSE” is about seven nuns from The Order of the Little Sisters of Hoboken that discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, accidentally killed the other fifty-two residents of the convent with her tainted vichyssoise while they were off playing bingo at another convent! Trying to get a handle on the disaster, Sister Mary Regina (Mother Superior) comes up with a successful idea to raise funds for all of the burials. After thinking all burial business was handled, she decides to spend the remaining money to purchase a fancy media accessory for the convent only to find that there are still four remaining residents left to bury (held in the convent freezer) and there is no money. The Sisters take over a high school auditorium as the venue for their fundraising talent show to acquire the much-needed amount!

Photos by Suze Diaz

Opening Night is a special night at the theater and excited jitters are felt among the patrons, staff, and performers. In a warm, friendly and relaxed atmosphere, the lobby area is filled with notable spots for your immediate pleasure. The Opportunity Table is the place to purchase $1 raffle tickets for chances to win remarkable prizes secured from local businesses. As an added bonus, the proceeds support the theater’s operating costs to bring more fantastic performances for you to attend! A local favorite, Port of Subs Oceanside, is honorary “Opening Night Reception” sponsor for the 6-show, 2018 Season. Trays of tasty sandwiches generously decorated one side of the concession counter for patrons to sample and coupons for “The Star Theater” special was available for everyone to enjoy for another occasion. McDonald’s on Plaza Drive near Hwy 78 is the generous sponsor for the complimentary coffee spot present at the other side of the concession counter at every show. It was lovely having a cup of hot coffee to offset the cold, brisk evening!

Some of the Sisters were in the lobby chatting with various patrons as they walked around getting raffle tickets, a sandwich or coffee. Sister Mary Clyde (Holly Shockley), Sister Mary Leo (Summer Blanco) and Sister Mary Bonnie (Melanie Williams) indulged me for a picture in perfect nun-like pose. The other Sisters were in the auditorium thanking the audience members for attending as they sat down. When Director David Schulz was making his way to the front stage for his welcoming speech, one of the Sisters approach him with the task of being the drummer for the backstage band and the show began!

The laughter and party revelry continued as the Sisters prompted the audience on how to greet Mother Superior and taught the Mount St. Helen’s cheer. Banter between the Sisters was priceless as each actress brought their “A” game in performing their individual roles. Starting their “talent show” with the rousing “Nunsense is Habit-Forming”, each spirited moment captured you in anticipation for the next scene and had you thinking: What will these Sisters do next? With angelic voices blending beautifully as they sang about the history of their order in “A Difficult Transition”, the cast expertly presented their story of working in a leper colony near France so that the audience can participate in the quiz after the song. Sister Mary Amnesia (Amanda Brawley) is delightful as the nun who has lost her memory. Her child-like persona mixed with the telling of innocent bawdy jokes brilliantly fitted the MC role as she interacted with the audience during the quiz aptly named “Blasphemy!”

Determined to be the world’s first ballerina nun, the next number brought Sister Mary Leo (Summer Blinco) to perform her splendid dance interpretation of ‘Morning at the Convent’ complete with pink ballet slippers and nun’s habit in “Benedicite”. Dramatic, yet stylish in a Carmen Miranda-ish accessory ensemble, Sister Robert Anne (Jordan Hall Campbell) tries to get her moment on stage much to Mother Superior’s dismay. However, she manages to wonderfully sing about her lamentations of being an understudy in “Playing Second Fiddle”. In her mind, she deserves a leading role to perform in the show!

Other entertaining entries include Sister Amnesia in a zany duet with an amusing sock puppet to sing about what it is like to be a nun. Mother Superior (Debbie Nicastro) is a hoot in her monologue describing how she became a nun and performs the jazzy number “Turn Up the Spotlight”. When one of the Sisters gives her a bag that was found in one of the nun’s bathroom, she investigates the contents and is comically convincing when the contents seem to have gotten her into an altered state.

Sister Mary Hubert (Brannon Shaw) starts Act Two with the classic joke: “What is a missionary’s favorite kind of vehicle? A convertible!” And when Mother Superior is “in disposed” due to her altered state, the show continues with Sister Robert Anne’s comical impressions of notable figures using her wimple as a prop to present Pocahontas, Princess Leia (and….Phantom of the Opera?) and tells her story to nun hood in “Growing Up Catholic”.

A humorous plot twist in the talent show brings more fun fare from Sister Mary Hubert, Mother Superior and Sister Amnesia in their version of “Nun Shopping Network” (to promote recipes from Sister Julia’s cookbook); Sister Mary Leo and Sister Robert Anne give their entertaining rendition of dance in “The Dying Nun Ballet”; and the answer “Who really is Sister Amnesia?” is revealed in an unusual way!

More intriguing events happen to delight the audience up to the final song of the “talent show” with each Sister being adorably sassy right to the end. Grab your best buddy, get your tickets and be ready to laugh and enjoy! “NUNSENSE” truly is hilariously habit forming! Shows remaining: Friday, February 23rd at 7:30 PM; Saturday, February 24th at 2 PM and 7:30 PM; Sunday, February 25th at 2:00 PM. You can order online at www.startheatreco.com or visit the box office at 402 N. Coast Hwy, Oceanside.

For more information on The Star Theater, The Star Theater Company and Star Theater Coast Kids and any of their performances, please visit their website at https://www.startheatreco.com/