Opening Night Retro Style with “Catch Me If You Can”

Suze Diaz — Oceanside, CA …Friday night was filled with retro-style inspirations for the Opening Night of “Catch Me If You Can” at the Star Theatre. Composer/Lyricist Marc Shaiman along with lyricist Scott Wittman based the musical on the 2002 film of Frank Abagnale Jr.’s 1980 autobiography, with a libretto by Terrence McNally. Frank Abagnale Jr. was a young con man who was finally captured by FBI agent Carl Hanratty and his team who have been tracking Frank for writing fake checks across the country for millions of dollars. The revelation of Frank’s humble beginnings to how he managed to live the high life (while committing his crimes) until he ultimately gets caught is depicted through song and dance decorated with fast fun, warmth, humor and compassionately introspective soul searching.

Photos by Suze Diaz

Every positive collaborative effort goes into each show run night and more so on Opening Night. The evening’s festivities started early with an outstanding performance by one of the liveliest and classiest harmonic jazz quartets in the county, Gin N Tonix, with Star Theatre’s Associate Producer and Musical Director Sandra Kopitzke as one of the dynamic four! The quartet’s repertoire specializes in the excellently smooth harmonic vocals of jazz, swing and tributes to Manhattan Transfer adding a little sassiness to the heat of the evening. Opportunity Drawings tickets are consistently available each show night for $1 each to win wonderful prizes and the proceeds supports operational needs at the theater. One quality prize up for a separate Opportunity Drawing is a Mongoose Dolomite Fat Tire Mountain Bike. The cost to purchase a ticket for this special prize is $20 and the winning ticket will be drawn on July 29th. Opening Night wouldn’t be the same with out the generous sponsorship from Oceanside Port of Subs and Oceanside McDonald’s providing theater patrons with delectable refreshments with an added treat of mouthwatering, themed cupcakes offered with love from one of the cast member’s family.

Set in the 1960s, the musical’s costumes and set designs are colorfully bright and marvelously created. As with every Star Theatre production, all details are carefully thought out for each character as well as each song and dance production number. In one of the rare plays that get produced, the cast executes their parts effortlessly with fine performances. Colby Bingham (Frank Abagnale Jr.) and Bob Himlin (Frank Abagnale Sr.) are fantastic. With the Ladies of The Frank Abagnale Jr. Players beautifully supporting in the background, their duet in “The Pinstripes Are All That They See” is not to be missed. Bingham and Hamlin compliment each other’s talent as they sing with intensity about the importance of self-preservation while chasing your dreams in “Butter Outta Cream”. Chris Miller as FBI Agent, Carl Hanratty, is superb as he is determined on the hunt for Frank and his concern when he realizes that Frank is a kid. His lively and spirited dance number, “Don’t Break The Rules”, with talented dapper dancers is outstanding and his duet with Bob Himlin (Frank Abagnale Sr.) in “Little Boy Be A Man” is compassionate and heartfelt. A few notable performances that stand out are Victoria Corey (Paula Abagnale), Melanie Williams (Carol Strong), and Alexa Lugo (Stewardess Cindy/Frank Abagnale Jr. Players/Phil Spector Singers). Jillian Strattman (Brenda Strong) gives a deep and strongly felt performance as she sings her heart out over Frank in “Fly, Fly Away”. As the story returns back to the opening scene where FBI Agent Hanratty catches Frank, a silver lining presents itself among a few surprises. The entire cast performs “Strange But True” as the two gentlemen discuss what will happen next.

The show runs until Sunday, July 29th. Tickets for remaining shows can be bought online or call the box office at 760-721-9983. Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 7:30 PM. Saturday and Sunday afternoon performances are at 2:00 PM. Bring your family and friends to this super performance!

To book a performance with Gin N Tonix, please visit their website at www.nvoicestudios.com.

For more information on show performances at The Star Theatre, please go to www.startheatrerco.com.