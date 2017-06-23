Open Minds At Red Spade Theater

Open Minds is the newest mindreading and mystery experience, created and performed by master mentalist John Hankins. His demonstrations of reading the thoughts of random spectators and subtly influencing their decisions, have been called astounding. All the while, the audience is thoroughly entertained by John’s light-hearted approach and sly humor.

John takes the audience on a tour of what it would be like to grow up with mindreading abilities, relating stories of how being differently-abled had its advantages and disadvantages. He uses his talents to connect with members of the audience, plucking thoughts from their minds and influencing their choices, while making sure they laugh along the way. The show is very interactive and all John asks is that you attend with an “open mind” and enjoy.

Open Minds is a 60 minute performance and is for ages 13 and up.

The Open Minds at The Red Spade Theater is at 5 pm for 60 min also at Red Spade Theater, 2539 Congress Street, Suite B, San Diego, CA 92110