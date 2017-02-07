Op-Ed by Senator Patricia Bates – “Choose Cooperation over Confrontation”

SACRAMENTO –The Orange County Register yesterday published an op-ed authored by Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) calling on Democrats and Republicans on the state and federal levels to work together whenever possible. She wrote that the “issues are too important for both sides to engage in an unproductive war of words over the next two years.”

“The 2016 presidential election is over. With a new president and a new Congress, California’s leaders now face a choice: be at the table or be on the menu.” “Even though one political party controls the federal government and another controls California’s state government, it behooves elected leaders in both governments to try to work together whenever possible.” “The fact of the matter is that the bonds between California and the rest of the nation are deeply intertwined. In some areas such as transportation and water, federal cooperation is critical for continued progress.”

Senator Patricia C. Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

