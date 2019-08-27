Op-Ed By Vista Deputy Mayor John Franklin

Lawyers, Not Taxpayers, are the Beneficiaries of PAGA Suits

By John Franklin …. As a general rule of thumb, it’s safe to assume that the more a government tries to interfere in the daily dealings of a small business and dictate every facet of their operations, the more harm it will do. By setting up countless roadblocks to building and maintaining a successful business, the California state government does us all a disservice by holding back the potential of every entrepreneur. While there are plenty of rules and regulations that you could list off, few are more counterproductive than the Private Attorneys General Act.

Called PAGA for short, the law essentially allows anyone who claims to be an “aggrieved employee” to file a lawsuit against their employers on behalf of not just themselves, but their coworkers as well. While the Attorney General’s office says this is a way for them to enforce unpunished Labor Code violations with limited resources, PAGA in truth is a massive money-maker for trial attorneys, all while leaving upstart companies open to absurd fines.

That’s because a company’s first PAGA violation comes with a $100 fine, and every violation after that weighs in at $200. While those amounts seem paltry at first, they can be stacked per employee, per pay period which, as you can probably imagine, causes fines to soar into the thousands before long. There are also no guidelines distinguishing some violations as more severe than others, meaning every minor mistake involving timestamp irregularities, overtime policies, break policies, and more is technically grounds for a brand new PAGA fine or lawsuit.

Those who have looked at California’s labor laws could tell you it’s a likely guesstimate that almost every business in the state is in violation of some measure, largely because the Labor Code is hundreds of pages long. This means that rather than punish those causing genuine harm to employees, PAGA levies what is essentially a tax on small businesses for stepping outside the boundaries of a Labor Code so extensive a tenured lawyer would be intimidated out of reading it.

Because of the nature of these fines, it’s all too easy for an employee’s lawyer to step in and leverage a small business into a costly settlement that can be devastating for a businessowner’s day-to-day operations. Unfortunately, they are left with little choice since fighting a PAGA claim represents an expensive legal battle and losing that battle could force them to close their company’s doors for good.

Making matters worse is the fact that it isn’t uncommon for the employee filing the PAGA claim to see almost no compensation for their troubles, because 75 percent of the penalties collected from PAGA lawsuits go to the state, and 25 percent to the plaintiff. Factor in the legal fees collected by the employee’s attorney, and there’s not much left over.

One could be forgiven for questioning what benefit taxpayers see from PAGA at all. After all, it implements heavy fines that do little more than tax a business for lunch breaks, and the employee who filed the claim doesn’t usually see much in compensation. If anything, PAGA allows for trial attorneys to take advantage of the law and facilitate government overreach on the daily operations of small businesses, ultimately holding back the entrepreneurial potential of every California community.

That is precisely why it’s time for significant change. If we allow PAGA to continue, we need to provide a structure that allows businesses to correct mistakes before facing absurd fines and that encourages compliance with the Labor Code rather than punishes businessowners for making mistakes. Without change, California’s reputation as a hub for startups will be ruined, and all of us will pay the price. Rather than tying up small businesses in red tape, we should be cutting it away and providing them with the room they need to prosper and make California a better place as a result.

John Franklin was elected to the Vista City Council in 2014 and re-elected in 2018 and previously was elected to the Vista Irrigation District Board of Directors in 2012. In 2018, he was elected by his colleagues to serve a term as Vista’s Deputy Mayor. He also served as Deputy Mayor in 2017. John is President of the California Taxpayers’ Coalition.

