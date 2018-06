The next TrashWalk will be June 10 at 4 pm.

Meeting at Brengle Terrace Park. Everyone is welcome to join us to help with sign ins, collecting emails, and handing out waters. You can also meet us at the end of the TrashWalk to help sort and dispose of the collected trash.

Cash donations for this worthwhile project will also help provide new pickers, supplies, and waters. Contact onlyloserslitter@gmail.com.