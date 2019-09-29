O’Neill Family Vacation -Thomas Calabrese

Practical Knowledge

Thomas Calabrese — Colonel William O’Neill had been in the United States Marine Corps for twenty-six years. He had a distinguished career with numerous deployments and combat assignments in Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Africa, Philippines and Central America. He was respected by those under his command and trusted by his superiors. He had been wounded three times in action and decorated six times for bravery and had a right to be proud of military accomplishments. However he was too humble to think of himself as anything more than a just man who was honored to serve his country.

What Bill O’Neill was most proud of was his wife, Allie, a former Navy fighter pilot with over 1600 combat sorties who he met while on deployment to the Middle East and his twin daughters, Raven and Skye who were truly special individuals. His wife graduated from the Naval Academy at the top of her class, but once they were married, Allie resigned her commission. Not once did she bring it up to her husband ‘What if I had stayed in the Navy’. It may have crossed her mind throughout the years, but she never said it. Bill was certain that if their positions were reversed and he had left the Marine Corps and Allie stayed in the Navy, she would have exceeded his accomplishments by a significant margin.

After the birth of their children, Bill and Allie gave their daughters the support and guidance that they needed while instilling in them a sense of independence and individuality that they embraced and built upon. During his deployments, Allie took on both roles of mother and father, which was not an uncommon practice for spouses in the military. What was unusual was that every time Bill returned from a military commitment, whether it was only a week, a month or even as long as a year, there was no transitional period. He was able to slide right back into the family without as much as a speed bump in the road. Some military personnel needed time to decompress so families gave them the space and time to do so. This was not the case with Bill, who was an expert at compartmentalizing, but the real credit went to Allie who knew that keeping her family strong and bonded required two things, love and hard work. She would tell her daughters about their father “Welcome him home, but waste no time in including him back in your lives.” After one deployment, Bill arrived with his unit at March Air Force Base and the very next day he was at a volleyball game cheering his daughters on to victory at El Camino High School.

Allie resumed her flying career after her daughters started middle school and worked for three years at Pinnacle Air Charter in Carlsbad, California until she was hired by Ronald Elias, multi-billionaire software developer and internet mogul as one of their company’s pilots. Allie only accepted assignments that were three days or less.

There was a sibling rivalry between the O’Neill girls, but there was no jealousy. Raven and Skye pushed each other to be the best, but took as much pleasure in the other’s successes as their own. When they were on the high school swim team, they liked to compete against each other, often coming in first and second and from their behavior, you wouldn’t be able to tell who won and who was being consoled The results could be different on any given day because they were so close in ability.

Bill had seen a lot of the world, especially the parts where evil lurks and bad men dwell so he tried to prepare his daughters by speaking frankly about his experiences and appropriate safeguards. “Remember what I always say, those that are prepared for a fight are much more likely to survive than someone who goes looking for trouble.”

“We won’t forget,” Skye responded with a vivacious smile.

“You remind us every chance you get,” Raven added.

“Some things will always be worth repeating like I love you forever,” Bill hugged both his girls. Like any other parents, he wished that he could protect them from all dangers, foreign and domestic, but Bill knew that was unrealistic so he did the next best thing by giving them the knowledge and skills to protect themselves. Being an expert in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Krav Maga (used by Israeli Defense Force is a non-sport martial art, meaning it has no concern for an opponent’s well-being.) He taught them how to defend themselves and after years of instructions Raven and Skye became as proficient as their father. Their sparring sessions could get rather spirited as evidenced by Colonel O’Neill’s black eye and bloody nose. Bill made sure that his daughters were also familiar with firearms even if they were not that particularly interested in them. It wasn’t unusual to find them at the pistol and rifle range working on their marksmanship skills. Raven was better with pistols and Skye preferred rifles. “I know that this isn’t really your thing, but consider a weapon like a tool. It’s like a wrench or a screwdriver to fix a problem. It’s better to know how to use a firearm and never need one, than to need one and not know how to use it.”

“Roger that, Colonel,” Raven smiled.

“Affirmative on your last transmission, big daddy,” Skye added.

When they entered their junior year in high school, the two sisters discussed their future. “I want to be a pilot like Mom,” Skye commented as she lay in bed.

Raven was working on a school project while sitting at her desk, “That’s no big surprise, that’s why they named you Skye. You’re lucky they didn’t name you Blue Yonder.”

“What about you?”

“A lot of things are on my radar, but I’m leaning toward working in AI,” Raven answered.

“Artificial intelligence,” Skye said, “I can picture you doing that.”

“Thanks.”

“No, thank you,” Skye responded.

“No, thank you.”

The two sisters bantered back and forth then began wrestling. Over the next few months, Skye began taking flight lessons from her mother and another instructor. Allie used her connections to get Raven got an internship at ECS, (Elias Computer Systems). It eventually came time for the sisters to make the biggest decision of their lives when they were seniors at El Camino High School. They approached their parents with their plan.

“Have you given this sufficient thought?” Allie asked, “It’s a big big step.”

“Yeah we have, wouldn’t have come to you otherwise,” Raven said.

“We figured that we’re going to have to split up sooner or later,” Skye said, “This seemed like a good enough reason.

“This is a major commitment,” Bill reminded his daughters.

“You both have served in the military, we want to as well,” Raven said.

“You shouldn’t feel pressured to follow in our footsteps. This is your lives not ours so follow your own path” Allie stated clearly.

“We’re proud of your service to the country, but we’re doing this because it’s the way we were raised. You taught us to believe that serving our country is an honor. ” Skye responded.

Bill looked at his daughters and shrugged, “That is a compelling argument. You have anything?” as he turned to his wife.

Allie hesitated then responded, “She got me too.”

With their high grades, athletic activities and family history the O’Neill girls did not have any trouble getting nominated by their congressional representatives. Skye would be attending the Air Force Academy and Raven would be going to the Naval Academy in the fall.

Colonel Bill O’Neill decided now was the time for him to retire from the Marine Corps. He had been previously offered a job by a local defense contractor based in San Marcos, California and decided now was the right time to accept it.. Things were quickly changing for the O’Neill family and this would be the last summer when they would all be together for a while.

Bill and Allie couldn’t help, but feel melancholy that things were changing and did their best to hide their sadness from their daughters.

“Elias wants to see us at his office,” Allie read the text from her boss.

“Us…do you know why?” Bill asked.

“He didn’t say. I’ll text him back to let him know we’ll be there after school gets out.”

The O’Neill family met Ronald Elias at his spacious office at the corporate headquarters of ECS in South Carlsbad. “The first thing I want to say is congratulations to Skye and Raven on your appointments to the service academies.”

“Thank you sir,” Raven said, “But we haven’t done anything yet.”

“Thank you, sir” Skye repeated.

“I would like to give you something as a sign of my appreciation for your commitments. I have a villa in the Tuscany region of Italy. Allie, I’m offering the use of one of the company jets to get there and stay as long as you want. One condition, I expect you to do everything first class.” Elias handed Allie a company credit card.

“This is much too generous,” Allie protested.

“Not to me it isn’t. I can afford it and if I can’t give things to people that I like and respect then what’s the point of having money in the first place.” Elias said and when the O’Neill’s didn’t respond, “Good, no arguments.” He picked up his cellphone and made a call to Italy, “They’ve agreed, I will let know you know on time of arrival. I want this to be a vacation that they will always remember.”

A terrorist group had been watching the villa for two months and when they noticed the unusual activity at the residence, they mistakenly assumed that Ronald Elias was the one arriving and prepared to kidnap him during his stay. Allie landed the long distance Gulfstream G650 ER private jet at Amerigo Vespucci Airport at Florence, Italy where a limo was waiting. The Elias Villa was a majestic structure, forty rooms, twenty bathrooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts immaculately manicured grounds with a staff of 26 people. The place was located on forty acres in the small village of Fosdinovo, in the steeper terrain of Northern Tuscany, with breathtaking views from every direction.

On their third day in Italy, Raven and Skye decided to take a bike ride into town, “We’ll be back for lunch.”

Be careful,” Allie commented.

As the two girls rode down the country road and approaching the town limits, they passed three SUV’s. The first vehicle had a massive metal bumper attached to the front of it. This aroused the girls’ suspicions which were magnified when they got a clear view of the vehicle’s occupants. Something about them didn’t seem right and Raven and commented to her sister, “Did you see that bumper?”

“Sure did, what about those guys?” Skye answered.

“I think we should go back,” Skye suggested.

“Me too,” Raven agreed.

When the three vehicle caravan reached the villa, the first SUV smashed through the gate and the intruders jumped out and began firing at the staff. When Bill and Allie looked down from the veranda and saw what was going on they found a place to hide. When two terrorists ran up the stairs, Bill punched one man in the throat and kicked the other in the groin and when both men hit the floor he grabbed one of their assault rifles and shot them both dead. Bill tossed the other assault weapons to his wife.

Raven and Skye were still over a half mile away and heard the gunshots echoing through the hillsides and pedaled faster. Back at the villa, Bill and Allie were moving quietly down the hall when they saw three terrorists getting ready to execute several members of the staff. They jumped out and shot the intruders and pushed the staff into an empty room and continued on.

Raven and Skye saw the busted gate and knew that there was trouble inside. “I hope we remember what Dad taught us,”

“We’ll find out soon enough,” Skye responded.

Both girls found metal poles that were three feet in length next to the garage to use as weapons. When one terrorist approached, they hid behind a wall. Raven smashed him across the knees and he fell to the ground and Skye hit him over the head. Raven grabbed the weapon, pulled out the magazine, looked at it and reinserted it. On the second floor, Bill and Allie were involved in a firefight while unbeknown to them their daughters were approaching in their direction. Just when the terrorists started to move in against Bill and Allie, Raven and Skye shot them from their positions on the stairwell. With the family reunited and Allie embraced her daughters, “Are you alright?”

“We’re fine,” Raven asked.

“I thought you went into town,” Bill said.

“We got suspicious and turned around,” Raven replied

“What is your assessment of the situation, Colonel?” Skye asked.

“Still working on that, but I’m pretty sure we’re not the intended targets. We can’t be worried about that right now. Stay focused on two objectives, survival and elimination of the threat,” Bill answered.

“Listen to your father, girls,” Allie said, “He knows what he’s talking about.”

The O’Neill family made their way to the rear of the villa where three more men were holding the kitchen staff hostage. Bill shot two of them and Allie killed the third one, eliminating the last of the intruders. Ronald Elias arrived the next day with his security team and Bill led them to a greenhouse where the dead terrorists were placed. Elias turned to his head of security, “Identify these men.”

“Yes sir, “Head of Security replied.

When Elias met with the O’Neill family, he deeply apologized for the incident, “I’m sorry this happened, it’s obvious that I was their target.”

“The good news is if you were here instead of us, you might be dead by now,” Raven quipped.

“You’re probably right…another reason for me to thank you.”

“Any idea why they’re after you?” Bill asked.

“There’s always the money issue,” Ronald Elias commented.

The Director of Security approached the two men, “We’ve identified them all, sir.”

When Elias looked at the list, he saw a different motive for the attack. “Our new face recognition program is a hundred times faster than anything out there. This is a game-changer that it is going to save a lot of American lives, but terrorists like these men are not too happy that we developed it. That could be the reason for the attack, to get even with me.

Ronald Elias said, “If it’s alright with you I’d like to stay in the guest house while we work on a plan.”

“We’ll move out of the main house,” Bill offered.

“The guesthouse will be fine.”

The villa was cleaned up and repairs had already begun by the next morning, “I guess you’re ready to head back to the states,” Ronald Elias surmised when he saw Bill looking at one of the terrorist’s SUV’s

“You would think that would be the case, but I talked to my wife and daughters and they want to finish the trip,” Bill said.

“Really, seriously?” Ronald Elias was astonished, “Most people, man or woman couldn’t wait to get out of here after something like this.”

“Not my family. I am routinely surprised by their strength and resiliency. My wife also made a good point; the chances of another attack at this location are minimal to non-existent now.”

Ronald Elias and his team were working diligently to pinpoint the location of the terrorist cell. Bill’s curiosity led him to the guest house and he knocked on the door. “Come in, Colonel.” Ronald Elias gestured.

Maps and photographs were spread out on the table. Bill looked at them slowly and carefully, but did not say anything. The Head of Security suggested, “We are open to suggestions especially from a man of your experience.”

Bill pointed to the photographs and responded, “Here’s what I would do.”

When Bill returned to his family in the main house, Allie knew that something was on her husband’s mind, “What’s up?”

Bill always played it straight with his wife so he did not hesitate, “I offered to help Elias take down the terrorist cell.”

Allie was neither shocked or surprised, “What about his security personnel?”

“They’re good, but not as experienced as me in these types of situations.”

Raven interjected, “Can we help?”

“This is dangerous,” Bill replied.

“We’re going into the military, things will dangerous there too,” Skye commented.

The Brussels ISIL terror cell was a group accused of involvement in large scale terrorist attacks in Paris and Antwerp and were connected to the Islamic State of Iran and led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Bill cautioned his daughters, “You wanted to come along so cover us and don’t miss.”

The two girls got behind their sniper rifles while their mother acted as a spotter as Bill led the team toward the building.

Allie looked through the binoculars and saw a guard on the roof, “Got one at two o’clock.”

Raven replied, “Roger that.” and squeezed off an accurate shot and the terrorist guard went down.

Skye saw an armed man on patrol and shot him. “You’re clear,” came her radio transmission to her father to let him know that it was safe to proceed.

The team moved in, placed an explosive charge on the door and detonated it. They rushed in and eliminated the rest of the terrorists.

Ten days later Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and a group of terrorist leaders boarded a private jet in Yemen and headed for Tehran to meet with Iranian leaders to discuss further attacks on American installations in the area in retaliation for stifling sanctions. Six hundred miles away, a privately owned and armed Grumman F-14 Tomcat with Allie in the front seat and Skye in the rear took off from a private airfield. They intercepted the other jet over the Persian Gulf and shot it down with 20 mm cannon fire.

It was mid- August and the O’Neill girls were heading off to their first year at the service academies. “It was definitely a hell of a summer,” Skye winked.

Raven added with a laugh, “This O’Neill Family Vacation will go down in family history that was equal parts pleasure and practical knowledge.”

The End