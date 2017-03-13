One Woman Salute to Barbra Streisand Coming To AVO Playhouse March 18th

She emerges from the wings and onto the stage to the familiar strains of ‘The Way We Were,’ and for a the next hour and a half, audiences are spellbound by the prodigious talents of a remarakable young lady from Palm Springs, California, whose stock in trade happens to be… becoming Barbra Streisand.

The likeness is astounding, from the long gowns and perfect makeup and wigs to the actual voice – yes, that’s her singing

in her own voice without the aid of lip syncing or voice tracks – and if one closes their eyes they’d swear it was really Streisand.

Her real name is Rebecca Clark. Born in Brooklyn New York, she has traveled the world, working with major artists including Jack Jones, Keely Smith, Jimmy Osmond, Roy Clark, Mickey Gilley, Jim Stafford, to name a few. Having headlined with ‘Legends In Concert’ in showbiz hotspots from Branson MO to Myrtle Beach, she’s led a remarkable and interesting life as an entertainer.

On Saturday March q8, she will be bringing her one-woman show ‘Hello Gorgeous – A Salute to Barbra Streisand’ to the intimate AVO Playhouse in Vista for two shows, 3pm + 8pm. 303 Main Street/Vista, CA 92084

Rebecca Clark has been performing her musical tribute to Barbra Streisand to rave reviews and standing room only audiences for nearly a decade. She has starred and toured with the Bob Hope USO Shows. She has performed at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, the Bellagio in Las Vegas, the Cannes music festival in France, the Ritz Carlton in Rancho Mirage, Spago’s, Beverly Hills, and other top venues across the world including, Puerto Rico, and Europe, but by far her favorite venues are smaller theaters where she can interact with her audience.

“I love the reactions of audiences to Barbra,” Clark says, smiling, “the affection and adoration for her is evident everywhere I perform.”

