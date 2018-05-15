One Airlifted After Vista Crash

Daniel Thomas — One person was airlifted from Foothill Oaks Elementary School after a two-vehicle traffic collision in Vista Monday.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:23 PM on E Vista Way at Taylor Street. For reasons still being determined, two vehicles collided at the intersection, causing what the fire department determined to be moderate damage to both vehicles, an SUV and a Ford sedan.

At least one of the vehicles was still occupied in the minutes following the collision, and a pediatric patient suffered traumatic injuries in the accident. Foothill Oaks Elementary School’s large grass-area was quickly determined to be the safest place to land a Reach helicopter, which transported the patient to a local pediatric trauma center.

It was reported that 6 people were trapped at one time while this incident unfolded, but that was not confirmed by officials.

