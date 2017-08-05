Olympic-Level Training Announce Vista Grand Opening

Olympus Movement Performance, a premier athletic training and therapy facility, has opened its doors in Vista. The gym is headed by former Olympic physical therapist, Annemarie Alf, and offers professional physical and massage therapy, functional nutrition, sports performance and holistic injury prevention.

Located at 1281 Liberty Way, Suite A (Vista), the gym is open to all ages and also offers group classes.

To celebrate its launch, Olympus will be hosting a Grand Opening Party on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 3-7 p.m. The community is invited to enjoy hosted appetizers and live music while connecting with members of the Olympus Movement Performance team