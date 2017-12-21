Olive Elementary School’s Montessori Inspiration

Michelle Sybert… “At Olive, we think big and we nurture thinking big,” shares Stephanie Vasquez, principal at Olive Elementary School in Vista.

Olive is living out the model of excellence and innovation as set forth by the Vista Unified School District. The elementary school shares a campus with Vista Academy of Innovation and Design (also known as VIDA). This year, Olive is focusing on many new improvements to its school this year including the addition of an all day preschool program and updates to the school’s facilities and daily structure.

These updates to the school infrastructure are a labor of love for Olive Elementary. As a community school of 350 students, they know the value of teamwork spurred on by a commitment to their students. “We are a hard working school family here. We care about our school. We care about our kids and we just want to give them our best,” says Principal Vasquez.

Research shows that investments in school in infrastructure pay off. And Olive is “We have been focused a lot on infrastructure building this year,” says Vasquez.

“One of the things that is new this year is looking at how we collaborate. Creating a voice for students has been a part of that as well as for our teachers. We really want to empower our teachers to be the innovators within education.”

One of the ways the school innovates and empowers is through school schedule. The school is on what’s called a “Team Week” and “Goal Week” schedule. This schedule allows for students to get targeted one-on-one instruction and access to classes in a variety of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) categories.

“Through our personalized learning approach we were able to bring in a STEAM teacher this year,” shares Principal Vasquez. “And that’s a newer position for us here at Olive.” Teaching kids that inquiry-based process is important to Vasquez. Also important is the collaborative professional development for teachers with someone who has a STEM mindset.

The school has a team of educators and staff that bring specialized instruction to the collaborative process. Along with a dedicated STEAM teacher, Olive also has a music instructor, performing and visual arts instructor, a counselor and librarian. So, when they have team week, students are getting opportunities, real world opportunities, with these teachers and teams. They work not only on STEAM themed activities, but also on character-building and digital citizenship.

During that time, their classroom teacher then has time to collaborate with other staff in many different ways. That’s increased time for teachers to plan.

“This brings about time to research best practices and change up our approach to meet the needs of our students,” emphasized Vasquez.

Goals Week then, is a time for teachers to work on individual goals with each student. While students are in their enrichment opportunities, teachers are able to work in small groups and with individual students. Teachers are able to celebrate their student’s successes and also talk about ways to stretch themselves academically and discuss potential challenges a student might have. They are able to empower and inspire kids individually and discover ways for them to continue to grow.

Olive is also improving its physical structures. Last year, they opened up a welcome center in front of the school to provide a welcoming place for their families. This puts the front office personnel and community liaison in a prominent welcoming position to be available for families.

Within the classrooms, they have been focusing on mindfulness. That led to the implementation of “peace corners”. Teachers can provide needed “brain break” opportunities for kids. Kids are learning how to self-advocate for those opportunities. A clear and dedicated space makes it easier for the kids to step away, give themselves that break and then get right back in to the learning process that day. “What we are seeing is students becoming managers of their own learning,” mentions Principal Vasquez.

You won’t see traditional seating in many of the classrooms at Olive. They transitioned to more flexible seating options including exercise balls, bean bags and even the floor. Some students prefer to work in groups and some prefer to work alone. Every child is different. This provides students with options. “It’s lending to students having more choice and voice in their education,” says Vasquez.”

The response to these changes has been positive. According Principal Vasquez there is increased engagement and students are staying on task. “Students are excited about learning and they want to learn more. Wonderment has increased and they are delving deeper into the content,” she relates. Students are taking ownership of their learning and this has paired well with the implementation of student-led conferences. As a result of infrastructure changes, students have been more invested, more engaged, and willing to learn than ever before at Olive.

“We are excited about this journey that we are on right now,” shares Principal Vaquez.

If want to find out more about Olive or are interested in taking a tour, you can visit Olive Elementary School website at https://ol-vistausd-ca.schoolloop.com and click on schedule a tour. Their dedicated staff leads the tours.

For a more in-depth conversation with Mrs. Vasquez, listen to an episode of our district podcast, WAVEPod, with Mrs. Vasquez, by clicking on either of these links:

PodBean: https://vusdwave.podbean.com/

iTunes Podcast Store: http://apple.co/2z64SJo