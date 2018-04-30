Old House Fair Celebrates 20 Years in South Park

May 19 Event Features Newly Designated Historic District, Exhibitor Talks, Bike Tours

SAN DIEGO (April 2018) – South Park’s Annual Old House Fair, the community’s historic home tour and exhibition, returns on Saturday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting at The Rose Wine Bar, located at 2219 30th Street.

Produced by the South Park Business Group, the Old House Fair brings together vintage home specialists, historic preservation enthusiasts, home owners, history lovers and community members in celebration of the neighborhood’s unique charm and character.

Marking the fair’s 20th anniversary, six South Park properties will be featured, along with new activities, including a series of free 30-minute talks led by vintage home preservation and restoration specialists. One of the highlights of the fair will be the newly designated historic district, running from A to Elm Streets and 28th to 31st Streets.

Also new for 2018 is an architect-led bike tour of historic and modern homes built by notable architects, departing at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Rose Wine Bar is the new starting point for the event where the ticket booth, trolley starting point, and exhibitor displays and talks will be held.

“We hope the additions to our program will give attendees a newfound appreciation for our historic community,” said Jean Rivaldi, president of the South Park Business Group. “The bonus is that proceeds from the event go back to the South Park Business Group to help fund projects like neighborhood beautification, clean-ups and public art.”

Each home tour ticket includes docent-led education and history, trolley access, and a special 20th anniversary program guide featuring South Park’s history and photos of homes on tour from the past two decades. “Deluxe” ticketholders will receive a complimentary mimosa, commemorative tote bag and bike tour ticket.

Home tour tickets are $30, Deluxe tickets are $50 and bike tour tickets are $5. Online sales begin on April 1. Tickets can also be purchased at the event. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.oldhousefairsd.com.

The 20th Annual Old House Fair is sponsored by Bad Madge, Buona Forchetta, Community Realty Co., Del Sur, Eclipse Chocolate Bar & Bistro, Historic 30th & Fern, J. Walcher Communications, The Rose Wine Bar, South Bark, and Station Tavern.

About South Park Business Group..The South Park Business Group Inc. works together to promote visibility, awareness, traffic and a healthy business climate for the small businesses that operate in South Park. Signature events include the Old House Fair and quarterly South Park Walkabouts. For general inquiries, or to volunteer for an SPBG committee, please visit www.southparksd.com/spbg.html or email SouthParkBusinessGroup@gmail. com.