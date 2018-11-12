Old Globe’s 21st Annual “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” Will Steal Your Heart

By — Brian Robertson
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
21 years at The Old Globe.
Dr. Seuss’s great tale
For the young and the old.
A story reminisced
By the faithful dog Max
And the Who’s down in Whoville.
So just sit back and relax.
The Grinch reminds us
Though he started with fear.
It’s not presents or decorations,
It’s about Christmas spirit and cheer.
The charming stage sets and
Great performances by all.
Children erupting in laughter
When the Grinch breaks the 4th wall.
This beautiful sung story
Is, “One of a Kind”.
And that’s quite a good thing
In this Whovillian’s mind.
Though time is still left
One thing to remember.
This musical will end
After the 29th of December.
His heart grew three sizes
Any your heart will too.
When you come see the Grinch
And his new friends, the Who’s.
Book & Lyrics by Timothy Mason, Story from Dr. Seuss
Music by Mel Marvin – Directed by James Vasquez
Starring: Edward Watts as The Grinch, Tommy Martinez as Young Max and Steve Gunderson as Old Max
Where: Donald & Darlene Shiley Stage – The Old Globe Theatre
Cost: Tickets start @ $29 Adults – $19 Children
Photos courtesy The Old Globe Theatre
Contact: Call 619-234-5623 or go to www.theoldglobe.org