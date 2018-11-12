Old Globe’s 21st Annual “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” Will Steal Your Heart

By — Brian Robertson

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

21 years at The Old Globe.

Dr. Seuss’s great tale

For the young and the old.

A story reminisced

By the faithful dog Max

And the Who’s down in Whoville.

So just sit back and relax.

The Grinch reminds us

Though he started with fear.

It’s not presents or decorations,

It’s about Christmas spirit and cheer.

The charming stage sets and

Great performances by all.

Children erupting in laughter

When the Grinch breaks the 4th wall.

This beautiful sung story

Is, “One of a Kind”.

And that’s quite a good thing

In this Whovillian’s mind.

Though time is still left

One thing to remember.

This musical will end

After the 29th of December.

His heart grew three sizes

Any your heart will too.

When you come see the Grinch

And his new friends, the Who’s.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

21 years at The Old Globe.

Dr. Seuss’s great tale

For the young and the old.

A story reminisced

By the faithful dog Max

And the Who’s down in Whoville.

So just sit back and relax.

The Grinch reminds us

Though he started with fear.

It’s not presents or decorations,

It’s about Christmas spirit and cheer.

The charming stage sets and

Great performances by all.

Children erupting in laughter

When the Grinch breaks the 4th wall.

This beautiful sung story

Is, “One of a Kind”.

And that’s quite a good thing

In this Whovillian’s mind.

Though time is still left

One thing to remember.

This musical will end

After the 29th of December.

His heart grew three sizes

Any your heart will too.

When you come see the Grinch

And his new friends, the Who’s.

Book & Lyrics by Timothy Mason, Story from Dr. Seuss

Music by Mel Marvin – Directed by James Vasquez

Starring: Edward Watts as The Grinch, Tommy Martinez as Young Max and Steve Gunderson as Old Max

Where: Donald & Darlene Shiley Stage – The Old Globe Theatre

Cost: Tickets start @ $29 Adults – $19 Children

Photos courtesy The Old Globe Theatre

Contact: Call 619-234-5623 or go to www.theoldglobe.org