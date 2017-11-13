Old Globe & University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program Presents Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliette

ROMEO AND JULIET- By William Shakespeare – Directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg RUNS: Nov. 11 – Nov. 19, 2017 – Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre – Conrad Prebys Theatre Center

SAN DIEGO (October 2017)—The Old Globe today announced the cast and creative team for The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program presentation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Directed by San Diego favorite and Globe veteran Delicia Turner Sonnenberg (Skeleton Crew), the classic romantic tragedy will run November 11 – November 19, 2017 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Opening night is Saturday, November 11 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets to Romeo and Juliet are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Box Office.

The Montague and Capulet families are at war. When Romeo Montague and Juliet Capulet meet by chance, the two lovers defy their entire world to be together. Acclaimed San Diego director Delicia Turner Sonnenberg’s audacious modern production goes beyond sentimental stereotypes to reveal the raw and powerful love story that ignites an inferno in a dangerously divided community.

“The Old Globe and USD Shiley Graduate Theatre Program is one of our country’s leading professional actor training conservatories, and I’m as proud of the work the Globe does in nurturing the next generation of American actors as I am of anything else in this institution’s life,” said Old Globe Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “First-rate talent thrives in this program, talent that will shape American entertainment in the future. In Romeo and Juliet, a Shakespearean favorite, that talent will be on dazzling display, as will the directing skill of our good friend Delicia Turner Sonnenberg. I look forward to sharing this glimpse of our best emerging talent with San Diego’s audiences.”

The cast features Carlos Angel-Barajas (Benvolio, First Watchman), Samuel Max Avishay (Prince, Chorus), Yadira Correa (Lady Capulet), Daniel Ian Joeck (Capulet), Jose Martinez (Romeo), Renard Charles Pringle Jr. (Friar Lawrence, Montague Servant, Masker), Larica Schnell (Juliet), Jersten Seraile (Gregory, Paris), Samantha Sutliff (Nurse, Sampson, Second Watchman), Morgan Taylor (Tybalt, Apothecary, Third Watchman), Wenona Truong (Lady Montague, Party Guest, Balthasar, Friar John), Jared Van Heel (Montague, Servant, Peter), and Eric Weiman (Mercutio, Abram, Page).

The creative team includes Brian Redfern (Scenic Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Sherrice Mojgani (Lighting Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Design), Jan Gist (Vocal Coach), Brian Byrnes (Movement Coach), Amanda Peñaloza-Banks (Choreographer), Abraham Stoll (Dramaturg), and Nicole Ries (Production Stage Manager).

A joint venture of The Old Globe and the University of San Diego, the master of fine arts in acting program nationally recruits seven students each year to participate in an intensive two-year, year-round course of graduate study in classical theatre. Private funding for the program has been contributed through a generous endowment established by Donald and Darlene Shiley. Additional support for the program is provided by The Dorothy Brown Endowment Fund and the Louis Yager Cantwell Foundation. Financial support is provided by The City of San Diego. For additional information, visit www.globemfa.org.

TICKETS to Romeo and Juliet are $19 and can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park. Performances at the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre begin on Nov. 11 and continue through Nov. 19. Performance times: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8:00 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8:00 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17 at 8:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Discounts are available for students, USD faculty and staff, seniors, active military, and groups of 15 or more. TICKETS: $19

LOCATION and PARKING INFORMATION: The Old Globe is located in San Diego’s Balboa Park at 1363 Old Globe Way. Through a special arrangement with the San Diego Zoo, Old Globe evening ticket-holders have the opportunity to pre-purchase valet parking in the Zoo’s employee parking structure. With a drop-off point just a short walk to the Globe, theatregoers may purchase fast, easy, convenient valet parking for just $14 per vehicle per evening. Pre-paid only, available only by phone through the Old Globe Box Office. Call (619) 234-5623 or visit