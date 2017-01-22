Old Globe Theatre – What’s Playing

Tickets for The Blameless go on sale this

Friday, January 20 at 12:00 noon!

By Nick Gandiello

Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch Developed in The Old Globe’s 2016 New Voices Festival, The Blameless is a compassionate and moving look at the power of familial bonds in the most extraordinary of circumstances. The boisterous Garcia family has always tackled their days with warmth, humor, and tough love. But today is no ordinary day. Struggling to recover from a painful event in their past, they must find a way to hold everything together as they welcome to dinner the one man who might help them heal—or reopen their wounds. Gaye Taylor Upchurch (Bethany and The Last Match ) returns to the Globe to helm this world premiere look at love, family, and hope.

Contains strong language. Production Sponsors – Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine – Elaine Lipinsky Family Foundation