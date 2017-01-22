Old Globe Theatre – What’s Playing

Tickets are still on sale for Picasso at the Lapin Agile! Starting February 4 – Purchase Tickets
Karen and Donald Cohn
Peter Cooper and Norman Blachford
Jean and Gary Shekhter
Karen and Stuart Tanz
United
Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Fund
Sheryl and Harvey White
Tickets for The Blameless go on sale this
Friday, January 20 at 12:00 noon!
By Nick Gandiello
Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch
Developed in The Old Globe’s 2016 New Voices Festival, The Blameless is a compassionate and moving look at the power of familial bonds in the most extraordinary of circumstances. The boisterous Garcia family has always tackled their days with warmth, humor, and tough love. But today is no ordinary day. Struggling to recover from a painful event in their past, they must find a way to hold everything together as they welcome to dinner the one man who might help them heal—or reopen their wounds. Gaye Taylor Upchurch (Bethany and The Last Match ) returns to the Globe to helm this world premiere look at love, family, and hope.
Contains strong language.
|More Info on The Blameless
2017 New York Springtime Theatre Tour
May 25 – 31, 2017
See Josh Groban, Patti LuPone, and Christine Ebersole on Broadway!
The Globe’s annual Spring Theatre Tour to New York City (May 25 – 31) is now accepting reservations. This popular tour allows tour-goers an extraordinary opportunity to see and feel the pulse of the Big Apple with four live theatre performances on Broadway and other incredible experiences. You’ll walk down trendy Fifth Avenue, savor delicious meals, and enjoy tours of New York icons, including Lincoln Center, The Players, Rockefeller Estate, and the Harbor Cruise past the Statue of Liberty! Learn More