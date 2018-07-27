Old Globe Presents Barry Edelstein’s Thinking Shakespeare

—And Reprising His Popular THINKING SHAKESPEARE LIVE! – Free on SATURDAY, JULY 28 at 11:00 A.M.

in the Neil Morgan Auditorium, SAN DIEGO CENTRAL LIBRARY @ Joan Λ Irwin Jacobs Common

What: For many San Diegans, their ability to understand and appreciate the wonders of the Bard during our Summer Shakespeare Festival has increased exponentially since they joined us for Thinking Shakespeare Live!, a 90-minute, fast-paced, funny, and altogether fascinating guide to the language of the Bard. Coinciding with The Old Globe’s 2018 Shakespeare Festival and the release of the Revised Edition of Barry Edelstein’s Thinking Shakespeare—A How-To Guide for Student Actors, Directors, and Anyone Else Who Wants to Feel More Comfortable with the Bard, Thinking Shakespeare Live! reveals a performer’s approach to Shakespearean language so audiences may easily understand the poetry of the Bard.

Who: Led by the Globe’s Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and assisted by three professional classical actors: Manoel Felciano (the Globe’s The Tempest, Ken Ludwig’s Robin Hood!, and Twelfth Night, Broadway’s Sweeney Todd, Amélie), Kevin Hafso-Koppman (the Globe’s Hamlet, The Imaginary Invalid, Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Love’s Labor’s Lost, and Macbeth, andKimberly Monks (Wild Goose Dreams at La Jolla Playhouse, Incurable: A Fool’s Tale (Devised) at Guthrie Theater).

Where: Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library @ Joan Λ Irwin Jacobs Common

330 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101

When: Saturday, July 28, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Notes: This is a free event with limited availability, so reservations are highly recommended. Tickets can be reserved beginning July 13 at 12:00 noon online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Globe Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park. There will be a standby line on the day of the event starting at 10:00 a.m. The Central Library is located at 330 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101.

Thinking Shakespeare Live! is an ideal introduction to Shakespeare for families and young audiences as well as an exciting new look at the playwright for Bardophiles. In this lively 90-minute program, Edelstein, called by NPR “one of the country’s leading Shakespeareans,” provides audiences a unique opportunity to learn the methods he imparts to professional actors in the rehearsal room. As Edelstein and three skilled actors demonstrate these techniques live on stage, this entertaining behind-the-scenes look at the creative process offers a primer on the tools used to hear and understand Shakespeare. With humor and insight, it brings audiences into the intoxicating world of the Bard and shows how his masterful poetry can come to life for everyone. Edelstein has performed this across the country, most recently at the Folger Shakespeare Library on June 1, and he will continue to bring the presentation to other cities throughout the summer.