Old Globe & Children’s Theatre Present U.S. Premiere of  Dr. Seuss’s THE LORAX

SAN DIEGO (June 2018)—The Old Globe, together with Children’s Theatre Company(CTC), and in partnership with The Old Vic, today updated information for Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax in its U.S. premiere. The production, based on the book The Lorax by Dr. Seuss, is adapted for the stage by David Greig (Artistic Director of Royal Lyceum Theatre Company; recent work: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Cover My Tracks) with music and lyrics written by Charlie Fink (front man/songwriter for the hit musical group Noah and the Whale, 2007–2015).

Globe performances will run July 2 – August 12, part of the Globe’s 2018 Summer Season, on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Opening night is Friday, July 6 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the general public are on sale now. Single tickets start at $40 for adults and $30 for children ages three and above, and may be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park. CTCperformances ran April 17 – June 10, 2018.

Direct from London’s West End comes the critically acclaimed and Olivier Award–nominated musical event of the summer. Silky soft Truffula trees provide the perfect ingredient for a nifty new garment. But when demand skyrockets, who will speak for all the trees in the Truffula forest? Enter The Lorax. Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax has been enchanting adults and children alike for generations, and this summer his irresistible, big-hearted, mustachioed hero will be brought to inventive life in what critics call a “mad, uproarious delight” (The Independent). Audiences of all ages will be thrilled by the brilliant, eye-popping colors, infectious music, and beloved story that the Financial Times called “joyous and all-too-timely.”

H. Adam Harris, along with Meghan Kreidler and Rick Miller puppeteering, will play The Lorax. Joining them is Steven Epp as The Once-ler, as well as Ansa Akyea (Once-ler Dad, Mayor, Inspector), Christopher Becknell (Musician, Storyteller), Stephanie Bertumen(Once-ler Family, McGee, Inspector), Brian Bose (Once-ler Family, Bear), Ryan Colbert(Small Ed, Storyteller), Lynnea Doublette (McGann, Storyteller), Johannah “Joh” Easley(Child, Once-ler Family), Rajané Katurah (Granny Once-ler, Von Goo), Ryan Lear(Musician, Storyteller), Ryan Dean Maltz (Storyteller), Emily Michaels King (Swan, Once-ler Family), and Autumn Ness (Mommy Once-ler, Samelore Bews).

Single tickets start at $40 for adults and $30 for children ages three and above. Tickets may be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park. Discounts are available for full-time students, patrons 29 years of age and under, seniors, military members, and groups of 10 or more. Running time: two hours.

Performances begin on July 2, 2018 and continue through August 12, 2018. Performance times : Previews: Monday, July 2 at 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, July 3 at 7:00 p.m.; and Thursday, July 5 at 7:00 p.m. Opening night is Friday, July 6 at 7:00 p.m. Regular performances (July 7 – August 12): Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings at 7:00 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. There will be no performance on Wednesday, July 4.

LOCATION and PARKING INFORMATION: The Old Globe is located in San Diego’s Balboa Park at 1363 Old Globe Way. Through a special arrangement with the San Diego Zoo, Old Globe ticket-holders for Tuesday – Friday evening performances have the opportunity to pre-purchase valet parking in the Zoo’s employee parking structure. With a drop-off point just a short walk to the Globe, theatregoers may purchase fast, easy, convenient valet parking for just $14 per vehicle per evening. Pre-paid only, available only by phone through the Old Globe Box Office. Call (619) 234-5623 or visit

www.theoldglobe.org/plan-your-visit/directions–parking/valet-parking. The Balboa Park valet is also available during weekend performances, beginning at 10:00 a.m., located in front of the Japanese Friendship Garden. For additional parking information visit www.BalboaPark.org.

About Dr. Seuss … Theodor “Seuss” Geisel is quite simply the most beloved children’s book author of all time. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize in 1984, three Academy Awards, two Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and three Caldecott Honors, Geisel wrote and illustrated 45 books for children. Hundreds of millions of copies have found their way into homes and hearts around the world. While Theodor Geisel died on September 24, 1991, Dr. Seuss lives on, inspiring generations of children of all ages to explore the joys of reading. For more information about Dr. Seuss and his works, visit Seussville.com.



