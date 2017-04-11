Old Globe & Children’s Theatre Present More Dr. Seuss for San Diego!



The Old Globe Theatre and Children’s Theatre Company partner with the Old Vic, present of the U.S. Premiere DR. SEUSS’S THE LORAX,

Based on the Book The Lorax by DR. SEUSS, Adapted for the Stage by DAVID GREIG,

Music and Lyrics by CHARLIE FINK – Directed by MAX WEBSTER

Performances Run July 3 – August 12, 2018 as Part of the 2018 Summer Season

SAN DIEGO (April 2017)—We are happy to announce that The Old Globe and Children’s Theatre Company, in partnership with The Old Vic, will present Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax, based on the book The Lorax by Dr. Seuss, adapted for the stage by David Greig, with music and lyrics by Charlie Fink, directed by Max Webster. Originally produced at The Old Vic theatre in London, where it was directed by Webster, Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax includes puppet design by Finn Caldwell and Nick Barnes, famous for their Tony Award-winning War Horsepuppetry design, and choreography by Drew McOnie. Performances run July 3 – August 12, part of the Globe’s 2018 Summer Season, on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Children’s Theatre Company, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will present Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax as part of their 2017–2018 season, with performances April 17 – June 10, 2018.

The silky soft tufts of the Truffula trees are the perfect stuffs to knit the perfect Thneeds. But the first chop, chop of the perilous ax begins the powerful tale of The Lorax. When the last tree of the forest falls, was it worth losing paradise for nothing at all? The most beloved environmental tale of all time, The Lorax will have you singing in Seussian rhymes!

“It is wonderful that just after the recent world premiere of Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches The Musical at Children’s Theatre Company, we are announcing that our other most recent work, The Lorax, will make its U.S. debut in a co-production by The Old Globe and Children’s Theatre Company,” stated Susan Brandt, President of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. “San Diego’s The OldGlobe initiated its hugely popular holiday production of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! in 1998—this year marks its 20th annual foray into delighting local family audiences, including sensory-friendly performances for children on the autism spectrum and their families as well as other families with special needs. Dr. Seuss Enterprises places a high value on these long-standing relationships with the Globe and CTC to bring works to the stage that respect and honor our young people’s intelligence. This work is important, and we are thrilled to have great partnerships with The Old Globe, CTC, and The Old Vic in London, who share this vision.”

“Having Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax at The Old Globe is exciting in a slew of ways, but two stand out,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “First, the story itself is charming, fun, and timely, and this theatrical adaptation of it is just a thrill to watch. It’s a sophisticated, grown-up telling of a masterful tale for young people, a charming and winning piece of theatre that truly offers something for everyone. The second wonderful thing about The Lorax in our season is that it continues our relationship with San Diego’s own Dr. Seuss. This relationship spans two decades in which the Grinch has brought his unique wit and heart to our audiences. Now The Lorax joins him as a member of the Globe family. I can’t wait.”

The creative team also includes Rob Howell (Scenic and Costume Design), Jon Clark (Lighting Design), Tom Gibbons (Sound Design), Phil Bateman (Musical Director, Arranger), and Finn Caldwell (Puppetry Director for Gyre & Gimble). The cast and additional creative staff for the U.S. premiere will be announced at a later time.

TICKETS to The Lorax will initially be available only as part of a Season Package. Subscriptions for the 2018 Summer Season range in price from $107 to $674 (subject to change) and may be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park.