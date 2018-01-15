Old Globe – Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya”

SAN DIEGO (January 9, 2018)—The Old Globe’s 2017–2018 Season continues with today’s announcement of the complete cast and creative team for Anton Chekhov’s masterpiece Uncle Vanya, which has received a Globe-commissioned world premiere translation from Richard Nelson, Richard Pevear, and Larissa Volokhonsky. Richard Nelson (Illyria, The Gabriel Plays, Tony Award winner for Best Book of a Musical for James Joyce’s The Dead) also directs. Uncle Vanya will run February 10 – March 11, 2018 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Tickets start at $30.00 and are on sale to the general public now. Previews run February 10–14. Opening night is Thursday, February 15 at 8:00 p.m.

An exhilarating revival that pairs one of the greatest plays ever written with the world’s most celebrated translators of Russian literature. Vanya and his niece Sonya struggle to care for the estate owned by Vanya’s brother-in-law, a wealthy and celebrated professor. When this local legend returns with a beautiful new wife and announces his plans to sell the estate, hidden passions explode and the lives of the entire family come undone. This Globe-commissioned world premiere translation, performed in an unusually intimate and conversational style, provides an up-close encounter with a classic of world drama that every theatre-lover must see.

The cast of longtime Nelson collaborators includes two eminences of the American stage, Roberta Maxwell (Márya Vassílyevna Voinítskaya) and Jay O. Sanders(Iván Petróvich Voinítsky aka “Vanya”), as well as Celeste Arias (Eléna Andréevna), Jon DeVries (Alexánder Vladímirovich Serebryakóv), Kate Kearney-Patch(Marína Timoféevna), Jesse Pennington (Mikhaíl Lvóvich Ástrov), and Yvonne Woods (Sófya Alexándrovna aka “Sonya”).

The creative team includes Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty and Mark Koss (Costume Design), Tony Award winnerJennifer Tipton (Lighting), Will Pickens (Sound Design), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), and Theresa Flanagan (Production Stage Manager).

“Everything about this production represents the best of The Old Globe, and I am thrilled that it’s here,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “Uncle Vanya returns the incomparable Anton Chekhov to our stage after a too-long absence. It welcomes Richard Pevear and Larisa Volokhonsky, the world’s foremost translators of Russian literature, and perhaps our most influential thinkers about the art of translation, to San Diego. And it marks the Globe debut of a great American playwright, one of our own Chekhovs, who is at once a poet of the stage and an innovator of theatrical form: Richard Nelson. Richard is engaged in a multiyear exploration of a style of theatre that’s quiet and highly conversational. Close-up in our White Theatre, that style will bring an emotional intimacy to this show that will make it one of the highlights of the theatrical season in our city. And the humanity and splendor of the play itself, plus the extraordinarily high caliber of the acting talent on hand, in particular that of the eminent Roberta Maxwell and Jay O. Sanders, simply take the whole thing over the top. I am overjoyed to share it with our audiences.”

Anton Chekhov (Playwright, 1860–1904) first turned to writing as a medical student at Moscow University, from which he graduated in 1884. Among his early works were short monologues (“The Evils of Tobacco”) and one-act farces (The Bear, The Proposal, The Wedding). His first completed full-length play was Ivanov (1887), followed by The Wood Demon (1889), The Seagull (1896), Uncle Vanya (1899), Three Sisters (1901), and The Cherry Orchard (1904).

Uncle Vanya is supported in part by the Jean and Gary Shekhter Fund for Classic Theatre. This translation of Uncle Vanya by Richard Nelson, Richard Pevear, and Larissa Volokhonsky was commissioned by The Old Globe with generous support from the Jean and Gary Shekhter Fund for Classic Theatre. Additional support comes from Production Sponsors Mary Beth Adderley, Silvija and Brian Devine, Hal and Pam Fuson, and Jean and Gary Shekhter. Financial support is provided by The City of San Diego.

Performances begin on February 10, 2018, and continue through March 11, 2018. Performance times : Previews: Saturday, February 10 at 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, February 11 at 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, February 13 at 7:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, February 14 at 7:00 p.m. Opening night is Thursday, February 15 at 8:00 p.m. Regular performances (February16 – March 11): Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 7:00 p.m., Thursday and Friday evenings at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. There will be an additional matinee performance on Wednesday, February 28 at 2:00 p.m. and no matinee performance on Saturday, March 3 at 2:00 p.m.

There are numerous free parking lots available throughout the park. Guests may also be dropped off in front of the Mingei International Museum. There is a 10-minute zone at The Old Globe, used only for daytime deliveries, ticket purchases, and handicapped access dropoff. For directions and up-to-date information, please visit www.theoldglobe.org/plan-your-visit/directions–parking/detailed-directions.

Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

BOX OFFICE WINDOW HOURS: 12:00 noon to final curtain Tuesday through Sunday. American Express, Discover, MasterCard, and VISA accepted.

(619) 23-GLOBE [234-5623].

LOCATION: The Old Globe is located in San Diego’s Balboa Park at 1363 Old Globe Way. Free parking is available throughout the park. Valet parking is also available ($14, advance reservation).