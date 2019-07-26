Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social Saturday

Vista, CA –The Vista Historical Society will hold its annual Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social on this Saturday, July 27, at the Vista Historical Museum at Rancho Minerva.

The event will be held on the patio and grounds of the museum, located at 2317 Old Foothill Drive, at San Clemente Avenue across Foothill Drive from Rancho Minerva Middle School. Cost is $3.00 each for children 10 and under and $5.00 for each adult, for unlimited ice cream, root beer floats, and soft drinks.

The museum will be open for food free tours from 4 to 5 pm.

14 Crafters and others will be on-site with items for sale.

The crafters will be open from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Ice cream will be served from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Further information is available by phoning the museum office 760-630-0444. Vista Historical Society and Museum

2317 Old Foothill Drive, Vista, CA or P.O. Box 1032, Vista, Ca 92085-1032

Phone 760-630-0444

E-mail vistahistorical@gmail.com