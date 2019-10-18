OK Go: The Live Video Tour is a Unique Show Coming to Escondido!

A Show Like No Other With Rock Band, OK Go!

Escondido, CA. – October, 2019 – Rock band, OK Go will be performing for one-night only at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Wednesday, October 30th at 7:30pm in the Concert Hall.

OK Go, the rock band famous for their wildly creative videos, bring their unique magic to the stage.

As you might expect from the pioneering band who danced on treadmills and in zero gravity, this show is unlike any you’ve seen before: it’s a film screening and a rock concert rolled into one.

The band will perform their songs live and in sync with 20 of their iconic videos, pausing for question/answer sessions with the crowd and special performances.

See them perform on hand bells, and join in the high-tech interactive piece performed by the audience.

Like the band, the show defies categorization, bring your family and expect dancing, joy, and wonder!

Tickets for OK Go: The Live Video Tour are $35-$75 and are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

Get more information about the show as well as purchase tickets here: http://artcenter.org/event/ok-go-the-live-tour/

