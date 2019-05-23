MEGA SUMMER AIMS TO MOBILIZE 500,000+ CALIFORNIANS IN THE STATE’S LEADING ENERGY SAVINGS PROGRAM

OhmConnect’s Second Annual MEGA Summer Program Lets Users Save Energy to Get Paid, Uses Technology to Strategically Smooth Out Energy Demand, with a Goal of Reducing Dirty Power Generation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – May 22, 2019 — OhmConnect, a leading clean energy company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, has announced the start of their second annual MEGA Summer program. With California’s increasingly hot summers and people’s corresponding energy use projected to hit new record levels, OhmConnect is kicking off the seasonally popular energy-savings program for the second year. MEGA Summer enables Californians to better manage their home energy use and to help the state manage the increasingly dangerous summer heat and catastrophic wildfires — and the program pays out big prizes and cash rewards to its participants.

Created by OhmConnect, MEGA Summer is California’s first state-wide energy savings program where people from all over the state strategically join forces to reduce their energy usage at critical times in an effort to help the grid, and lessen the stress on our environment during the dangerously hot California summer. Customers who sign up and participate in this free program will be eligible to win a variety of fun prizes and cash awards for saving energy when it matters most. One lucky grand prize winner will even get their energy bills paid for life.

“Results from the first MEGA Summer event in 2018 demonstrated that working together, people can be very effective and take action against climate change — we were able to achieve a total reduction of 500 MWh of energy with more than 100,000 Californian’s participating,” said Curtis Tongue, Chief Strategy Officer & Founder at OhmConnect. “Additionally OhmConnect awarded more than $2.5 million to Californians for saving energy during last year’s MEGA Summer program, which is the equivalent of 207 tons of trash recycled instead of being dumped in a landfill.” The company expects to have three times the number of participants in MEGA Summer 2019.

OhmConnect is a free service that was founded to be a positive catalyst for climate change. Its service pays their users to save energy once per week, and according to company executives, the timing is everything. The company monitors the power grid to determine when older and dirtier power plants could be brought on-line; OhmConnect then mobilizes their users as a coordinated group to reduce home power use and balances the grid in real-time to minimize the need to activate higher polluting facilities. OhmConnect users are rewarded when they participate — beyond fighting CO2, a leading cause of climate change, they also receive direct cash back for their power reductions.

MEGA Summer 2019 will launch on June 1 and runs through September 30, 2019, and anyone who uses any of the three major California energy suppliers – Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric – can sign up for free. In addition to savings for all participants in the campaign, cash and prizes will be awarded weekly as well as a Grand Prize valued at $100,000 USD.

More details and MEGA Summer rules are available at https://www.ohmconnect.com/about-us/new-features/mega-summer.

About OhmConnect…OhmConnect was founded in 2014 with the vision of becoming the world's largest supplier of clean energy. Today, OhmConnect enables hundreds of thousands of energy customers to earn weekly payments for timely, smarter, home energy use. Anyone who uses any of the three major California energy suppliers: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric can sign up for free at ohmconnect.com.



To become an OhmConnect customer and start saving energy and earning money, go to www.ohmconnect.com and follow their simple sign up instructions.